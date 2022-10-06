Home » Investing Articles » Is the Rolls-Royce share price now too low to miss?

Is the Rolls-Royce share price now too low to miss?

Andrew Woods discusses recent developments at one of his holdings and why he may buy more stock at the current Rolls-Royce share price.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

The Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price has been extremely volatile lately. Having held shares in the company for some time, I’ve had to work hard to stay calm and remember that I bought them for the long term. They’ve fallen recently, so is now the time to buy more? Let’s take a closer look.

A few problems

In recent months, the share price movement has been overwhelmingly negative. In the past three months, the shares have fallen 12.5% and currently trade at 74p.

There are a few reasons for this. First, the broader stock market has endured a significant sell-off. This is mainly due to an economic climate of rising interest rates and rampant inflation.

Second, the company – a FTSE 100 jet engine and power systems manufacturer – is having to pay more for the raw materials it uses, like titanium. This could be a result of the war in Ukraine. 

Finally, there’s mounting concern over the firm’s debt pile, which currently stands at £7.04bn. This is made worse by the fact that it has a cash balance of only £2.39bn.

The business was hit hard by the pandemic because demand for new jet engines dried up. As a result, it was forced to reduce its workforce to make savings. Prior to the pandemic, the shares were trading for around 700p. Now they’re worth about 10% of that.

Although these issues are hard to dismiss, I’m of the opinion that the state of the company is beginning to improve.

Reasons for optimism

In the middle of this year, it completed the sale of its Spanish subsidiary ITP Aero. The proceeds from the transaction were around £1.57bn. This is vital for Rolls-Royce, because it will allow the firm to pay down some of its debt.

As a shareholder, I’m also pleased to see the business securing a number of contracts. Only recently, it concluded deals to build naval-based propulsion systems in Italy and Turkey. This will support revenue and, hopefully, lead to consistent profitability once again. 

In its defence segment, it continues to be a leader in the field. It works with air forces all over the world and has a long-term deal with the US military. 

Furthermore, it will construct missile propulsion systems for the UK and French armies, providing solid revenue over the coming years. Contracts like these will be essential for the share price to kick start its journey back to pre-pandemic highs. 

It’s quite clear that Rolls-Royce isn’t out of the woods yet. Debt remains an issue and the shares have continued to fall far below my entry levels.

Despite these problems, however, I’m beginning to see signs that results are improving. The business is getting leaner, and I think this could soon translate into a stronger balance sheet. Consequently, I’ll be increasing my holding in the coming weeks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Woods has positions in Rolls-Royce. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

4 reasons Warren Buffett might like this tasty stock

| Mark Tovey

Here's how I use Warren Buffett's handy four-point checklist to screen stocks I am interested in buying -- and a…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

High-dividend shares! Should I buy Aviva for its 8.2% yield?

| Royston Wild

The sinking Aviva share price has driven its dividend yield through the roof. Should I use this slump to load…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How I could invest £5,000 to target a stable passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

Our writer looks at how he could take advantage of cheap shares to earn a steady passive income from the…

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Thursday 6 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

Wednesday was a confusing day for the FTSE 350...

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

UK shares: could this home furnishings stock be a great recovery buy?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is always hunting for cheap UK shares that have fallen due to recent volatility. Is this retailer one…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Why investors ought to aim for a long holding period

| Sam Robson

Here at The Motley Fool, to paraphrase the great investor Warren Buffett, our favourite holding period is ideally "forever".

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Is the Woodbois share price a bargain at 4p?

| Christopher Ruane

At the current Woodbois share price, our writer could pile into the name for just pennies. So why does he…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock that Warren Buffett might love!

| Royston Wild

Buffett has recently built a big stake in the oil industry. And I think he might like the look of…

Read more »