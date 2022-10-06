Home » Investing Articles » 4 reasons Warren Buffett might like this tasty stock

4 reasons Warren Buffett might like this tasty stock

Here’s how I use Warren Buffett’s handy four-point checklist to screen stocks I am interested in buying — and a tasty one that passes the test.

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Before investing, I find it useful to ask myself, “what would Warren Buffett do?

Fortunately, I can refer to a handy checklist that the Oracle of Omaha penned for stock picking.

In a 1985 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, the super investor included a ‘business wanted’ ad.

In the ad, he enumerated the four criteria a business must meet if it is to stand any chance of tickling his fancy. Given I am currently in a quandary over whether to buy shares in Premier Foods (LSE:PFD), I will apply the checklist to this example.

1) At least $10m of after-tax earnings

Because Buffett penned his checklist all the way back in 1985, I need to adjust this figure for inflation. In today’s prices, $10m would be around $30m, or £26.5m.

Premier Foods owns 20 brands – including family favourites such as Angel Delight, Cadbury’s, Loyd Grossman, Oxo, and Smash.

And with after-tax earnings in 2021/22 of over £100m, the tasty empire easily breezes past Buffett’s benchmark.

A strong start!

2) Demonstrated consistent earning power

To this, Buffett added: “future projects are of little interest to us, nor are ‘turn around’ situations“. At Berkshire Hathaway, they are not starry-eyed dreamers looking for an underdog story. They want to invest in businesses that are tried and tested.

Once again, Premier Foods seems to fit the bill. The company dates all the way back to 1837. And with a well-diversified portfolio of familiar food brands in its arsenal, I don’t see Premier Foods going away any time soon.

3) Simple businesses

Again, Buffet clarified, “if there’s lots of technology, we won’t understand it“. I don’t think there are many businesses that are as straightforward as Premier Foods. From desserts to pasta sauces and gravy granules, most people in the UK have had first-hand experience with all of the company’s flagship brands.

4) Businesses earning good returns on equity while employing little or no debt

Investors can easily look up a ticker on Yahoo Finance to find a company’s return on equity (RoE).

This metric is calculated by dividing net income by shareholders’ equity (that is, assets minus liabilities).

Of course, the Oracle of Omaha adds the caveat that the company should have little to no debt. That is because, by borrowing money, a company shrinks its equity (as the liabilities rise relative to assets). Then, net income ‘artifically’ looks bigger compared to equity.

At this point, Premier Foods begins to stumble. With a trailing 12-month RoE of 5.8%, the food purveyor trails comparable businesses like Nestlé (RoE of 36.1%) or Pepsi (54.6%).

Then again, Premier Food’s debt is relatively lower – at 22.5 times shareholders’ equity. To put that into perspective, Nestlé has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.5, while Pepsi’s is 210.3.

There is a basic trade-off at play here: the more debt, the higher the RoE appears. So, to some extent Premier Foods can be excused for its lethargic RoE insofar as this is due to its more conservative use of debt.

The verdict

From my perspective, Premier Foods meets all of Buffett’s criteria. However, its RoE is nothing to get too worked up over. I think I can find better, so I won’t be buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price now too low to miss?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods discusses recent developments at one of his holdings and why he may buy more stock at the current…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

High-dividend shares! Should I buy Aviva for its 8.2% yield?

| Royston Wild

The sinking Aviva share price has driven its dividend yield through the roof. Should I use this slump to load…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How I could invest £5,000 to target a stable passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

Our writer looks at how he could take advantage of cheap shares to earn a steady passive income from the…

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Thursday 6 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

Wednesday was a confusing day for the FTSE 350...

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

UK shares: could this home furnishings stock be a great recovery buy?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is always hunting for cheap UK shares that have fallen due to recent volatility. Is this retailer one…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Why investors ought to aim for a long holding period

| Sam Robson

Here at The Motley Fool, to paraphrase the great investor Warren Buffett, our favourite holding period is ideally "forever".

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Is the Woodbois share price a bargain at 4p?

| Christopher Ruane

At the current Woodbois share price, our writer could pile into the name for just pennies. So why does he…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock that Warren Buffett might love!

| Royston Wild

Buffett has recently built a big stake in the oil industry. And I think he might like the look of…

Read more »