Home » Investing Articles » Why investors ought to aim for a long holding period

Why investors ought to aim for a long holding period

Here at The Motley Fool, to paraphrase the great investor Warren Buffett, our favourite holding period is ideally “forever”.

Latest posts by Sam Robson (see all)
Published
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

When we ran a Twitter poll a little while back, I was intrigued to find out the percentages around respondents’ longest holding period.

In other words, have many of our followers truly committed to The Motley Fool’s philosophy of buy-and-hold investing?

The results are in

Here at the Fool, we strive for a minimum holding period of three to five years. But, to paraphrase the great Warren Buffett, our favourite holding period really is “forever“.

I would have been disappointed to see ‘Under a year’ get any significant traction, if I’m honest. Because, unless you’re a very new investor, then this suggests an element of trading.

By trading, I’m referring to buying and selling in quick succession. Many might think this is a fast-track method to “making a quick buck”. However, a lot of the time it can be hugely speculative.

That’s because most traders aren’t buying the stock based on the company’s fundamentals, but rather due to ‘noise’ surrounding its promise.

And, simply put, you can’t qualify noise, can you?

Additionally, we Fools are acutely aware that in the majority of cases, it costs extra money to buy and sell shares. I’m talking stamp duty, commission, etc.

So when you’re trading — again, frequently buying and selling positions — you’re inevitably incurring a lot more money than when you’re selective and only buy shares in companies that you’re willing to keep in your portfolio for many years.

To circle back to the start of this post, it’s pleasing to see a third of respondents answer with a very Foolish three to 10 years.

Even more so to see the second most popular holding period being 10+ years!

Personally, I’m a little shy of that decade marker with the shares in my portfolio that I’ve held the longest.

But, like a true Fool, I’m trusting in the investment case for the stocks I still believe in, and continue to hold throughout this market turbulence.

And I’ll definitely be ‘starting from day one’ with a few new additions soon. Complete with a Buffett-esque view to keeping them forever!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Sam Robson has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Twitter. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Is the Woodbois share price a bargain at 4p?

| Christopher Ruane

At the current Woodbois share price, our writer could pile into the name for just pennies. So why does he…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock that Warren Buffett might love!

| Royston Wild

Buffett has recently built a big stake in the oil industry. And I think he might like the look of…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 250 financial tech stock?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool digs deeper into this FTSE 250 stock which offers the financial services sector infrastructure technology.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Why Netcall shares could be a genuine London-listed growth opportunity

| Kevin Godbold

Fast growth in earnings is driving Netcall shares as the company builds its cloud-based offering to transform the potential of…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 high-dividend REITs that could deliver a lifetime of passive income!

| Royston Wild

Investing in REITs is an effective way that investors can create a considerable second income. Here are three I think…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

If I invest £1,000 in Lloyds shares, how much could they be worth in 10 years?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have had a disappointing 10 years, with crisis following on from crisis. But things must surely get better,…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

2 stocks I think will weather a stock market crash

| Yasmin Rufo

A stock market crash doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. Our writer explains how she’s using the opportunity…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 top growth shares I think could help me retire early!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two top growth shares he likes that operate in sectors he thinks could grow strongly over the…

Read more »