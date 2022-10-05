Home » Investing Articles » 5 steps to earn £500 in monthly passive income

5 steps to earn £500 in monthly passive income

With the goal of earning hundreds of pounds each month in passive income, our writer explains how he would try to put the stock market to work for him.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Tired woman sleeping on London underground

Image source: Getty Images

Could I earn money without working for it? That is the idea behind passive income – and it is more than a pipe dream. Millions of people already earn passive income by investing in dividend shares. If I wanted to do that from scratch with a monthly target of £500, here is how I would go about it.

1. Start putting money aside regularly

My plan is to earn money without working – but first I will need to invest some. Without buying the shares I will not be able to get dividends from them.

I would start putting a set amount aside on a regular basis, such as weekly, or even daily. I would choose an amount that I felt was realistic based on my own financial situation, although the more I saved, the sooner I should be able to hit my monthly target.

2. Set up a way to buy shares

Saving money on its own would give me the cash but not the means to start buying shares when I was ready to do so. For that, I would set up a way to buy shares. That could be a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA, for example.

3. Learn how the stock market works

Dividends are central to my plan, but only some companies pay them. Even those that do can stop at any time.

So before buying any shares, I would want to feel comfortable understanding how the stock market works. For example, Apple has a dividend yield of only 0.6%. That means it would hopefully pay me £6 next year in dividends for each £1,000 I invested in it today.

That does not seem much – but might Apple’s dividends grow strongly in future? After all, not only is it profitable, it generates huge free cash flows. Those can support dividends. Might a recession hurt sales and perhaps lead to a dividend cut?

Understanding these sorts of investing concepts could help me make decisions about what shares may suit my own passive income objectives.

4. Diversify across quality shares

No matter what I decide, some investments might not work out the way I hope. I would try to reduce the impact of that on my passive income streams by diversifying across a range of shares.

The higher the average yield, the less money I would need to invest to hit my target – but only if the dividends are maintained at that level. So instead of chasing yield, I start by hunting for quality companies that have a competitive advantage I think can give them pricing power.

If such a company was selling at an attractive price and I liked the dividend potential, I would consider buying it for my portfolio.

5. Start earning passive income

Building up my portfolio in this way, hopefully over time my passive income streams could grow.

Some £500 a month is £6,000 per year. To achieve that investing in shares with an average dividend yield of 5%, for example, would require £120,000.

Instead of an upfront lump sum, making regular contributions should also ultimately let me hit my target. But it may take many years. As I build my portfolio though, I would hopefully be earning at least some passive income from early on.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

If I invest £1,000 in Lloyds shares, how much could they be worth in 10 years?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have had a disappointing 10 years, with crisis following on from crisis. But things must surely get better,…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

2 stocks I think will weather a stock market crash

| Yasmin Rufo

A stock market crash doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. Our writer explains how she’s using the opportunity…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 top growth shares I think could help me retire early!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two top growth shares he likes that operate in sectors he thinks could grow strongly over the…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Does the Tesco share price slump make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price has remained steady after the supermarket giant released first-half results. Are we looking at a long-term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Legal & General the best FTSE 100 dividend stock?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with top income stocks that could give me a healthy passive income. Could Legal &…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares that I think could finish 2023 in the black

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith has one eye already on 2023 and reveals his current watchlist for FTSE 100 shares that he feels…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

Stock market sale! 3 dividend shares I’d buy for jumbo yields

| Harshil Patel

With stocks potentially on sale, our writer looks for some bargain dividend shares he can add to his Stocks and…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

The bond vigilantes are back

| Owain Bennallack

Vladimir Lenin, the revolutionary founder of the USSR, once said: “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks…

Read more »