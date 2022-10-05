Home » Investing Articles » 2 top growth shares I think could help me retire early!

2 top growth shares I think could help me retire early!

Jon Smith outlines two top growth shares he likes that operate in sectors he thinks could grow strongly over the next decade and beyond.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve got the best part of the next three decades to work before I can start to draw my State Pension. Who knows, in this period the pension age might increase even further. Either way, the concept of taking action now to help me retire early is incredibly appealing. Here are a couple of growth shares that I think could help me along the way.

Growth for a decade, not a few months

My general thinking is that growth stocks should experience an increase in the share price in the future. Until the business reaches a more mature state and can’t really grow materially much more, the stock should continue to attract buyers. As a long-term investor, buying now and holding for years to come should allow me to benefit from these compounding gains.

For example, the first stock on my radar is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Yesterday I wrote about the electric vehicle manufacturer and why I think the short-term sell-off isn’t completely justified. With the earnings per share figure growing for each of the past eight quarters, I think the business is becoming much more appealing. As the share price moves back to a fairer valuation (it’s down 7% in the past year), it provides me with a good opportunity to buy.

I get that global supply chain issues could dampen vehicle production in coming quarters. But the infrastructure with the gigafactories is there for the future to be able to ramp up operations when feasible.

It also speaks to my aim of finding a stock that can help me to retire early. Electric vehicles are the future, not just for the next year but for the next decade. The share price gains that I could make if Tesla remains at the forefront of this sector could be very large.

A growth share hidden in the FTSE 250

Another company that ticks the box is Hiscox (LSE:HSX). The FTSE 250 insurance company specialises in small business cover. One area that it focuses on is cyber and data protection. With the UK becoming a more digital economy, I think this area will be a big revenue source for Hiscox in years to come.

It did post a disappointing set of results for the first half of the year. However, most of the issues aren’t problems I envisage staying around for the long term. Some issues mentioned were the war in Ukraine, foreign exchange headwinds with a strong US dollar and the sharp increase in interest rates.

The share price is still relatively muted after the August results, with the price up a modest 3.5% over the past year. If anything, this provides me with a better entry point when I consider buying to hold this for the future.

I feel the business could help me retire early due to the elevated customer demand for specialist insurance types, like cybercrime. It’s also not reached the size of larger players that are in the FTSE 100. With good future performance, it should be able to become a player at the big table.

I’m thinking about buying both stocks now to add to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

If I invest £1,000 in Lloyds shares, how much could they be worth in 10 years?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have had a disappointing 10 years, with crisis following on from crisis. But things must surely get better,…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

2 stocks I think will weather a stock market crash

| Yasmin Rufo

A stock market crash doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. Our writer explains how she’s using the opportunity…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Does the Tesco share price slump make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price has remained steady after the supermarket giant released first-half results. Are we looking at a long-term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Legal & General the best FTSE 100 dividend stock?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with top income stocks that could give me a healthy passive income. Could Legal &…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares that I think could finish 2023 in the black

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith has one eye already on 2023 and reveals his current watchlist for FTSE 100 shares that he feels…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

5 steps to earn £500 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

With the goal of earning hundreds of pounds each month in passive income, our writer explains how he would try…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

Stock market sale! 3 dividend shares I’d buy for jumbo yields

| Harshil Patel

With stocks potentially on sale, our writer looks for some bargain dividend shares he can add to his Stocks and…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

The bond vigilantes are back

| Owain Bennallack

Vladimir Lenin, the revolutionary founder of the USSR, once said: “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks…

Read more »