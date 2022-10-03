Home » Investing Articles » If I invested £500 in Deliveroo shares now, how much could they be worth in a year’s time?

If I invested £500 in Deliveroo shares now, how much could they be worth in a year’s time?

Jon Smith reveals whether he thinks an investment in Deliveroo shares at their current price could yield him a profit in the next year.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past year, the Deliveroo (LSE:ROO) share price has been decimated. It’s down 70%, closing Friday at 84p. I’ve owned the stock since it went public, so am nursing a large unrealised loss. This got me thinking. What if I invested an extra £500 now in Deliveroo shares? Here’s the potential I see for the next year.

The case for large upside

The highs over the past year are 327p. So, let’s be clear from the beginning, my £500 has the capacity to easily double in value over the next year if anywhere near this level is seen again. It’s not like I’m buying the stock when it’s breaking into uncharted territory with all-time highs. Deliveroo shares have traded at that price within the recent past.

However, I’d need to see a change in the trend lower before I could remotely claim a £1,000 value by 2023. One avenue that could help to achieve this is the continued growth of partnership deals. In the H1 results, I noted a push for new deals with McDonald’s, Lloyd’s Pharmacy and Waitrose. As these deals bed in, I think there’s large potential. The business is being transformed from just servicing restaurants to now also grocers, a wider variety of fast food outlets and pharmacies.

I think that the current share price is reflecting an overly pessimistic pandemic hangover. I recall a lot of people saying that as we came out of the lockdowns, Deliveroo would struggle to maintain order levels and transaction values. This has been disproved so far in 2022. H1 orders actually grew by 10% versus the same period in 2021.

If this pandemic stigma starts to wear off, investors could buy Deliveroo shares as they factor in that this business wasn’t just a lockdown hit. Rather, it has the ability to grow even in the post-pandemic age.

Concern around Deliveroo shares

Despite my optimism, it’s clear that the broader market doesn’t agree with me. The fall in the share price (particularly over recent months) has been very noticeable.

One of the reasons why a £500 investment might not be worth much in the future is due to the valuation. At the initial public offering (IPO), the business was forced to offer shares at the lower end of the expected range at 390p. Even at this price, I look back and think the valuation of the business here was too high. Put another way, it was too optimistic to start trading at 390p given the fact it was still loss-making and was in the pandemic storm.

Therefore, with a current market capitalisation of £1.65bn, today’s share price might be a truer representation of the value.

I’ve decided that I’m not going to invest £500 at the moment. I do believe the long-term share price should be higher than current levels, based on the success of new partnerships. But in coming months, I don’t see anything that would stop the trend lower continuing. Even in a year’s time, I struggle to see a £500 investment giving me any kind of decent return.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith owns Deliveroo shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Deliveroo Holdings Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

A beaten-down FTSE 100 stock to buy in a heartbeat

| Andrew Mackie

As the FTSE 100 slides, Andrew Mackie is hunting for stocks that he believes have been oversold. One diversified business…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Here’s where I’m seeing value in the FTSE 100 right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been going through the FTSE 100 index looking for value. Here are three beaten-up shares he thinks…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 250 shares I’d buy in a recession

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of FTSE 250 shares has caught our writer's eye as possible purchases for his portfolio. That's because he…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

How to invest in shares for the first time with £300

| Christopher Ruane

Learning how to invest can help turn a dream into reality. Christopher Ruane explains how he could begin to do…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Legal & General shares. Is this a smart move?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors piled into Legal & General shares last week. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should follow the…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Woodbois shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Woodbois shares, which cost just 4p, are popular right now. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy them for his…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares look cheap at 67p! But there’s a catch

| Dan Coates

Rolls-Royce shares are nose-diving. But is the current share price reflective of the true value of the power systems manufacturer?

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Tesco shares while they’re near 200p?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco shares have fallen recently and now offer a yield of over 5%. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is…

Read more »