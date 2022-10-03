Home » Investing Articles » Here’s where I’m seeing value in the FTSE 100 right now

Here’s where I’m seeing value in the FTSE 100 right now

Edward Sheldon has been going through the FTSE 100 index looking for value. Here are three beaten-up shares he thinks are cheap right now.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

The FTSE 100 has suffered a big pullback. Only a few months ago, the index was near 7,600. Today however, it’s below 6,900 points.

But as a long-term investor, I’m looking at this pullback as a buying opportunity. With that in mind, here’s where I’m seeing value in the FTSE 100 right now.

Attractive long-term growth story

Let’s start with the healthcare sector. Here, I’m seeing value on offer from hip and knee replacement specialist Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN). At present, it’s trading on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.

I own Smith & Nephew shares and I plan to buy more soon. I like the fact it’s a relatively ‘defensive’ company with an attractive long-term growth story (the world’s ageing population should drive demand for joint replacements).

I also like the nice dividend yield on offer. At present, the yield here is over 3%.

It’s worth pointing out that, like a lot of companies, Smith & Nephew is facing a few challenges at present due to supply chains and inflation. However, I think a lot of this is already factored into the share price.

Big dividend increase

Moving on to the financial services sector, I’m also seeing value in wealth manager St. James’s Place (LSE: STJ). Its share price has come down from above 1,700p to near 1,000p this year. It also has a P/E ratio of 13.

The reason I’m bullish here is that managing wealth these days is incredibly challenging. High stock market volatility, falling bond prices, tax changes, inflation… these are just some of the challenges we all face. This complexity should boost demand for the company’s services.

Looking beyond this, one big appeal of STJ is the dividend. This year, the company is projected to pay out 54.9p per share, which equates to a yield of around 5.5% at the current share price. It’s worth noting that the group just raised its interim dividend by a whopping 35%.

A risk to consider here is that STJ’s share price tends to fluctuate quite a bit with market volatility. If the FTSE 100 continues falling, returns from this stock could be disappointing.

In the long run however, I think the stock has the potential to generate solid total returns (capital gains and dividends) for me. I’m very tempted to add it to my portfolio.

A FTSE 100 profit machine

Finally, I like the look of online property powerhouse Rightmove (LSE: RMV) right now. The stock (which I already own) is currently trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of a little under 20.

Now obviously the UK property market could be in for a challenging period due to the fact interest rates are rising so quickly (although this could be offset by the cut to stamp duty). This could have implications for Rightmove in the near term.

However, looking further out, I think this FTSE 100 company will continue to prosper. Britons remain obsessed with property, and Rightmove is the leader in the property portal space with a market share of over 80%.

It’s worth noting that Rightmove is also an extremely profitable company. Last year, its return on capital was about 280%. Over the long run, companies that generate high returns on capital tend to be good investments.

With the stock currently trading below 500p, down from near 800p late last year, I think it’s a good time to buy more shares for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Rightmove and Smith & Nephew. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove and Smith & Nephew. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 250 shares I’d buy in a recession

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of FTSE 250 shares has caught our writer's eye as possible purchases for his portfolio. That's because he…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

How to invest in shares for the first time with £300

| Christopher Ruane

Learning how to invest can help turn a dream into reality. Christopher Ruane explains how he could begin to do…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Legal & General shares. Is this a smart move?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors piled into Legal & General shares last week. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should follow the…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Woodbois shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Woodbois shares, which cost just 4p, are popular right now. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses whether he'd buy them for his…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares look cheap at 67p! But there’s a catch

| Dan Coates

Rolls-Royce shares are nose-diving. But is the current share price reflective of the true value of the power systems manufacturer?

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Tesco shares while they’re near 200p?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco shares have fallen recently and now offer a yield of over 5%. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is…

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

easyJet shares are now below 300p, is it a no-brainer to buy now?

| Yasmin Rufo

The easyjet share price has fallen below 300p for the first time in a decade. Is now the time to…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Best British shares to buy in October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including discounters and defence shares.

Read more »