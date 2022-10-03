Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap growth shares to buy in October?

3 cheap growth shares to buy in October?

Stock markets have fallen, and growth shares have taken more than their fair share of pain. The risks are higher, but some look cheap.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase

Image source: Getty Images

Falling stock markets give us the opportunity to buy shares in good companies cheaply. Right now, growth shares have suffered some of the biggest falls. Does that mean we should focus on them particularly?

Well, I do think growth shares still face short-term risk. And I reckon some falls, in part, represent long overdue price corrections. But I have my eye on a few growth prospects this month.

Buy Nasdaq?

When I think growth shares, the US Nasdaq index comes to mind. That index has slumped from a high of 16,212 in November 2021 to 10,575 as I write. That’s a whopping 35%. But how can we take advantage?

The clear choice for me is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT). Scottish Mortgage shares have crashed by an even bigger 52% over the same timescale.

Falling further than the US technology index, the investment trust is now on a discount to net asset value of 12.4%. That means we can buy Scottish Mortgage shares for that much less than the value of the investments it holds.

The top 10 holdings currently include Moderna, Tesla, Amazon, and NIO among other popular Nasdaq and worldwide technology stocks. There’s clearly a risk of further short-term falls. But I think Scottish Mortgage is an attractive way to invest in a basket of global growth stocks.

Cybersecurity

I’ve been intrigued by cybersecurity specialist Darktrace (LSE: DARK) ever since it crossed my radar.

Darktrace hit the headlines and soared. But it looked very much like a hot growth stock that was overhyped and overvalued. Some short sellers took note and joined the party, and a number of analysts were very critical.

But moving forward to today, we see a 70% share price fall since last year’s peak. And the short sellers are gone. Darktrace shares did jump briefly in August when a possible offer for the company emerged. But that came to nothing and the price fell back again.

Would I buy now? I really don’t know. The company is only just into profitability, and financial ratios don’t mean much now. Forecasts, for example, put the shares on a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of over 110.

Revenue growth looks strong, and I am tempted. But I’ll probably wait until I can convince myself that profit is sustainable.

Engineering

I’ve watched Melrose Industries (LSE: MRO) on and off quite a lot over the years, but have never bought.

Melrose buys up struggling engineering firms, turns them around, and then sells them. But engineering is not the most in-favour sector with UK investors at the best of times.

And after the latest stock market downturn, the Melrose share price has now fallen 40% in 12 months.

Due to the nature of the business, with long cycles between acquisitions and disposals, year-on-year earnings can be erratic. And analysts don’t expect another annual profit until 2024.

But we’re looking at a price-to-book ratio of only around 0.6 now, valuing the company at just 60% of its assets. But there is a good bit of risk in going for engineering investments when facing the possibility of a painful recession.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Alan Oscroft has positions in Scottish Mortgage Inv Trust. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Melrose, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Royal Mail shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Stephen Wright

Royal Mail shares have a dividend yield over 8%, but the stock is down 63% since January. Here’s how much…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 dividend shares to buy in October (including a 7%-yielder)!

| Royston Wild

These three dividend shares all beat the market when it comes to yields. Here's why I'd buy them for my…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 passive income ETF to supercharge returns!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is looking for the best passive income options to boost his levels of return. Should he buy or…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I’d invest £1,500 in this stock using the Warren Buffett method

| Stephen Wright

Investing like Warren Buffett involves buying strong, predictable businesses that have good prospects. Here’s a stock that I think fits…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d look to invest £500 in the stock market today

| Jon Smith

For how to invest in the volatile market of the moment, Jon Smith relies on his top-down, long-term approach.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap penny stock set for huge growth and it already pays a dividend!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this penny stock, which operates in a growth market. Should he buy the…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares I’d buy before the market recovers

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Two top-performing FTSE 100 shares from my watchlist just entered bargain territory. Here's why I am considering both for my…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

My passive income plan for £4 a day

| Kevin Godbold

With stocks and shares setting up to bounce back, I’d start my £4-a-day passive income plan right now. 

Read more »