2 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares I’d buy before the market recovers

Two top-performing FTSE 100 shares from my watchlist just entered bargain territory. Here’s why I am considering both for my portfolio.

The FTSE 100 index has fallen 5.4% in the last month. The Footsie is at 6,850 at the time of writing this article, its lowest level in over 14 months of trading. Just this month, the pound hit its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985.

But it isn’t all gloomy skies. The Office of National Statistics found that the UK economy grew by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2022, dispelling fears of a recession. 

I think quality FTSE 100 shares are still the best option for my growth portfolio. Looking at the charts, top UK shares have been rather elastic, rising strongly after recent crashes. While there is no guarantee that this will happen again, investing during mini crashes has historically been a great way to buy/add growth stocks. This is why I think it is the perfect time to invest in two FTSE 100 shares from my watchlist. 

Pandemic superstars 

Croda International (LSE:CRDA) and Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) are two companies that I have been tracking closely since the pandemic. Between March 2020 and November 2021, these two FTSE 100 shares went up 152% and 342% respectively.

But since then, market corrections have put these top performers in bargain territory.

Industrial equipment rental firm Ashtead is down 34% since its all-time high and is currently trading at 4,000p, at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.6 times.

Across the financial year (FY) 2022, a period when most businesses struggled with inflation, Ashtead’s revenue jumped nearly 20% to £7.96bn, while net income grew of 36% to £1.25bn. In fact, Ashtead’s revenue has increased every year since 2018.

The company has a strong presence in the US, UK, and Canada, trading under the name Sunbelt Rentals. Its industry was recently boosted by US President Joe Biden’s public works stimulus bill. As a result, rental revenue from the US jumped 29% in the first quarter of FY2023. 

Similarly, chemical giant Croda has fallen 38% since its all-time high in November 2021. It is currently trading at 6,370p at a P/E ratio of 12.5 times. 

In FY2021 (ended 31 December 2021), Croda’s revenue jumped 35.9% to £1.89bn with net income growth of 59% to £320.8m. The company has also seen significant growth across the first half (H1) of 2022. Sales rose 21% compared to the same period in 2021. 

The British manufacturer is currently transitioning into a life sciences business, with a focus on cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The board expects this to streamline the business with stronger margins and higher returns. 

Concerns and verdict

Both businesses have a global presence and the falling pound could affect profits moving forward. Given the volatility in global markets, this could cause these FTSE 100 shares to fall further. 

Also, a recession in the US could halt development projects, causing Ashtead’s sales to drop. Croda is still seeing proceeds from its Covid test kit chemicals, which is expected to slow down completely moving forward.

Despite these concerns, I think both businesses are well placed to navigate choppy waters. These businesses have demonstrated significant growth in recent times and have established strong markets and steady sales. Given the balance sheets, these FTSE 100 shares look dirt-cheap to me at current levels.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suraj Radhakrishnan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Croda International. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

