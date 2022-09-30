Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 250 stock market bargains! Should I buy them in October?

2 FTSE 250 stock market bargains! Should I buy them in October?

The FTSE 250’s recent fall leaves a lot of UK shares here looking too cheap to miss. Here are two I think are top dip buys at recent prices.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer

Image source: Getty Images

Frantic selling of UK assets over the past week has slammed the FTSE 250. The London Stock Exchange’s second-tier stock index actually closed at two-year lows in recent days.

The FTSE 250 is highly geared towards companies dependent on a strong British economy. So it’s no surprise that the index has tanked amid the government’s plans to push ahead with its controversial ‘mini budget.’

However, I think much of the selling has been driven by panic rather than investing logic. Some top quality UK shares have been heavily sold alongside more vulnerable companies.

This provides an opportunity for eagle-eyed investors to buy quality at knockdown prices. Here are two I’m considering buying for my own portfolio in October.

1. Pets at Home Group

Investing in the retail sector is risky as costs rise and consumer spending power falls. But Pets at Home (LSE: PETS) is a company I think could weather the worst of the crisis.

In recent years the petcare market has been more resilient than the broader retail sector. This is evident in Pets at Home’s latest financials, which showed like-for-like sales up 6% in the three months to June.

Demand for pet food, litter and accessories remains solid at all points of the economic cycle, then. And Pets at Home has another powerful weapon in its arsenal: it operates hundreds of in-store and standalone veterinary practices.  The essential service they provide gives the FTSE 250 firm another layer of resilience.

I also think the stock’s impressive market share gains make it a lifeboat in these difficult times. The country’s dominate petcare retailer has grown its total take of the market to 24%, up an impressive 6% in just five years.

Pets at Home’s share price has sunk 44% in 2022. I expect it to recover strongly over the long term as the animalcare market strongly grows. Analysts believe the industry will expand at an annualised rate of 5.2% to be worth $232.1bn by 2030.

2. Urban Logistics REIT

Property stock Urban Logistics REIT (LSE: SHED) has slumped 32% in value this year, meanwhile.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been hit particularly hard since the ‘mini budget.’ Their high valuations have left them vulnerable to heavy share price falls. And more weakness could be possible in the near term.

But I’d use Urban Logistics’ recent share price reversal as an excuse to buy. Its growing portfolio currently comprises more than 100 warehouses and logistics centres across the UK. Its focus on these types of assets could deliver impressive long-term profits as e-commerce steadily expands.

Urban Logistics is already benefitting strongly from a large supply and demand imbalance in its chosen markets. It said in June that is is witnessing “continued upward momentum on rents” due to a shortage of available properties.

I also think the FTSE 250 firm is a safe-haven during this period of high inflation. Property firms like this can effectively pass on their rising operating costs by raising rents for their tenants.

One final thing: recent share price weakness has increased the REIT’s dividend yield to an impressive 6%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

I’m buying this FTSE 100 passive-income powerhouse!

| Ben McPoland

Falling stock prices mean higher dividends. Here's one FTSE 100 stalwart now yielding around 8%.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

5 ways I’m aiming to beat the stock market right now

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon this is one of the best times ever to launch a long-term programme of stock market investing. Here's…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 top shares to buy during a market sell-off

| Paul Summers

The time to be optimistic is when everyone else is selling. And our writer thinks he's found two great shares…

Read more »

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks prospering from the plunging pound

| Paul Summers

Sterling has been hit hard and many FTSE 100 stocks have fallen in price. But Paul Summers thinks there may…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

The S&P 500 just hit levels not seen since 2020. Should I buy across the pond?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the sharp fall in the S&P 500 and explains why he's keen to get some exposure…

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

I’m buying these FTSE shares for a huge dividend return straight away!

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

Homebuilder Persimmon offers a huge dividend to investors. Jacob Ambrose Willson is taking advantage by buying up these FTSE shares.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The Cineworld share price is steady after interim results

| Alan Oscroft

There's been little movement in the Cineworld share price as an improved first half was overshadowed by bankruptcy proceedings.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 50%! Two growth shares I’d buy in October

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer identifies a pair of UK growth shares that have seen their prices halve in the past 12 months…

Read more »