Home » Investing Articles » 8% dividend yield! Here’s the Vodafone dividend forecast through to 2024

8% dividend yield! Here’s the Vodafone dividend forecast through to 2024

Vodafone’s share price dive this year has sent the dividend yield through the roof. Should I add the popular FTSE 100 income stock to my portfolio today?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Vodafone Group’s (LSE: VOD) share price has sunk 10% since the beginning of 2022. Based on its dividend forecast for this financial year (to March 2023) this decline means its shares now carry a 7.9% dividend yield.

This beats the average FTSE 100 yield of 4.2% by a large distance. And things get even better for investors next year. For then the dividend yield jumps to 8%.

Does the prospect of giant dividends make Vodafone a top income stock to buy? Here I’ll examine its dividend forecasts for the short-to-medium term and reveal whether I’d buy the telecoms giant for my own portfolio.

Dividends tipped to rise!

Vodafone hasn’t grown its dividend for several years. In financial 2019 it rebased the annual dividend from 15.07 euro cents per share to mend its balance sheet and fund infrastructure improvements.  

It paid a much-reduced 9 cent dividend payment then. It’s paid rewards at this level during the following three years. And the City expects more of the same this year. However, the payout is tipped to rise to 9.2 cents in financial 2024.

Dividend coverage falls well below the desired security benchmark of two times and over, however. A reading above the two times region provides a wide margin of safety in the event that earnings estimates miss.

For the next two years Vodafone’s expected dividends are covered around 1.2 times by predicted earnings.

Cash machine

It’s worth noting that some investors are sceptical about Vodafone’s ability to meet these medium-term dividend forecasts. As well as that weak dividend cover the business has a lot of debt on its balance sheet. It had €41.6bn worth as of March, in fact.

But I think there’s a great chance that the telecoms firm will be able to meet current dividend estimates. This is thanks to its formidable knack of generating huge amounts of cash.

Adjusted cash flow rose 8% last year to €5.4bn, liquidity which allowed the company to make €2bn worth of share buybacks. And Vodafone says it is on course to generate robust cash flows of €5.3bn in financial 2023.

Reports have emerged recently too that suggest the business is considering selling half of its 82% stake in its masts business, Vantage Towers. This would help reduce debt and give it around £6bn of extra cash to play around with.

The verdict

It’s by no means certain that Vodafone will make this year’s dividend forecasts. But the chances of the company doing it are very high, in my opinion.

And I believe its dividend yields around 8%, combined with a rock-bottom forward P/E ratio of 10.5 times, make it a highly attractive value stock to buy.

What’s more, I’d buy Vodafone shares to hold for the long haul, too. I think the huge investment it’s making in infrastructure, and the rapid rate at which it’s winning customers in fast-growing African markets, could help it make spectacular profits over the next decade at least.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

What next for FTSE stocks after the mini-budget?

| G A Chester

These were the big FTSE winners and losers on mini-budget day. What should investors do now?

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

With FTSE 100 shares on sale, I’m buying

| Christopher Ruane

Many FTSE 100 shares have tumbled in price -- but are the businesses less promising than before? Our writer is…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Buy-to-let is in trouble so I’ll generate passive income from shares instead

| Harvey Jones

Buy-to-let is in for a torrid time as interest rates rise and mortgages are pulled. I'll generate a passive income…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

UK shares: is this consumer goods stock a no-brainer buy?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is hunting for the best UK shares and takes a closer look at this consumer goods hygiene company…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Does the Admiral share price crash make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Admiral share price has fallen as part of an insurance sell-off. But when a sector is down, that can…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

The falling Direct Line share price has made it even more attractive!

| Jabran Khan

As the Direct Line share price continues to fall, this Fool explains why it is even more of an attractive…

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a beach
Investing Articles

How much would I need to invest to live off dividend shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Could investing in dividend shares enable our writer to cover his living costs, either now or upon retirement? He thinks…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

If I invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares, how much could they be worth in 10 years?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have fallen to under 70p. But what might happen in 10 years, once we get past the current…

Read more »