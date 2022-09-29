Home » Investing Articles » 5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Thursday

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Thursday

We’ve had wild swings on the FTSE 350…

The Motley Fool
Latest posts by The Motley Fool (see all)
Published
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 350 plunged in early trading Wednesday, but recovered to finish the day slightly ahead. Place your bets for Thursday.

UK market volatility continues

Those expecting market volatility Wednesday were not disappointed. UK markets fell early in the day after the International Monetary Fund issued extraordinary criticism of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-slashing policies and urged a rethink.

Things stabilised later in the day after the Bank of England stepped in to start buying up government debt. The FTSE 100 ended the day back above 7,000 points, but only just, with a 21-point rise to 7,005. The FTSE 350 regained 10 points to finish at 3,855.

If anyone expects a calm day Thursday… well, it might be wise not to hold one’s breath.

US markets picking up

With no mini-budget crisis to deal with, US markets had a good day Wednesday. The S&P 500 put on 2% to reach 3,719 points.

The Nasdaq, meanwhile, climbed back above 11,000 points, with another 2% rise to end the day at 11,052. The technology stock index is still way down on last July’s peaks.

US Gross Domestic Product figures are due. But other than that, there seems to be little that might upset Thursday markets at the moment.

High street fashion news

Fashion chain Next will deliver first-half results, and going on August’s update they should be decent. With full-price sales up 5%, the company lifted its full-year profit guidance by £10m to £860m. What the latest economic upsets will do to that is anybody’s guess.

Pub and restaurant chain Mitchells & Butlers will give us a fourth-quarter trading update. At Q3 time, things were looking reasonable, with just a modest 1.5% decline in like-for-like sales in the first nine months. Full-year results are due in November.

Ex-dividend stocks

Thursday is ex-dividend day for a number of companies, and we shouldn’t be surprised to see their share prices drop accordingly.

Hays, the recruitment specialist, is going ex-dividend with respect to its full-year ordinary dividend plus a special, amounting to a total of 9.22p per share. Housebuilder Barratt Developments also reaches full-year ex-dividend date. Both are currently engaged in share buyback programmes too.

It’s interim ex-dividend date for a number of companies. They include Smurfit Kappa Group, Computacenter, Games Workshop Group and Rightmove.

Dividend payments coming

Companies sending out interim dividends Thursday include HSBC Holdings, Mondi and M&G, all in the FTSE 100.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop, HSBC Holdings, and Rightmove. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Family With Baby Daughter In Kitchen Using Laptop On Counter
Investing Articles

Why I’d add these 3 shares to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines the three shares he would add to his Stocks and Shares ISA as part of a long-term…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

Here’s how much passive income £5,000 could get me next year

| James Beard

James Beard considers how much passive income could be generated next year, from investing £5,000 in some of the UK’s…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares that could have a nightmare October

| Paul Summers

Things might be about to get even worse for some FTSE 100 shares. Our writer casts his eye over three…

Read more »

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

Would investing £100 in Lloyds shares in January have earned me money yet?

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer had bought Lloyds shares at the start of the year, he'd now have a paper loss. He…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 stock market bargains to buy on the FTSE 100!

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is awash with bargains following recent volatility. Here are two from the Footsie index I'd buy…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

This dirt-cheap income stock yields a staggering 18%. I’m going to buy it!

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 income stock offers a staggering yield at such a bargain price that I'm willing to take a…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

I reckon this week’s dip is a great time to buy UK passive income stocks

| Harvey Jones

Today's volatile markets are handing me a great opportunity to expand my portfolio of passive income stocks at reduced valuations.

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

My top FTSE 250 stocks to buy for October and beyond

| Kevin Godbold

I think there's a lot of value in the FTSE 250 of mid-cap shares right now and here are some…

Read more »