Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy BAE Systems shares for lifelong passive income?

Should I buy BAE Systems shares for lifelong passive income?

The BAE Systems share price has rocketed in 2022. Here’s why I’m thinking of jumping on the bandwagon to boost my passive income.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man smiling and working on laptop

Image source: Getty images

Defence stocks are highly popular shares with dividend investors. The predicable nature of arms spending — and the stability that this provides to profits — means that they can be a great way to generate long-term passive income.

BAE Systems (LSE: BA) is a defence company whose shares are in high demand today. Its share price has soared 46% since the start of the year as investors have piled into safe-haven stocks. It has also risen as the conflict in Ukraine has raised fears of a new Cold War.

BAE Systems is a share I’m considering buying to boost my own dividend income. Here, I’ll analyse its dividend forecast for the short to medium term, and explain why I’d snap it up for my portfolio.

Dividend yields

Let’s get the less-appealing news out of the way first. The soaring BAE Systems share price means that dividend yields through to 2023 now sit below the 3.9% FTSE 100 average.

For 2022 and 2023 the company’s yields stand at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively.

But this shortfall comes with a big caveat. Rapidly worsening economic conditions means that corporate earnings are coming under pressure and, as a consequence, many FTSE 100 dividends may up disappointing. This is not something I expect to happen at BAE Systems.

Predicted dividends here for the next couple of years are covered twice over by anticipated earnings. Dividend cover of 2 times and above is considered to provide a wide margin of safety for investors.

Top security

Not that earnings appear to be in any danger right now. BAE Systems’ sales rose 2.8% at constant currencies, to £10.6bn, in the six months to June. This pushed underlying earnings before interest and tax up 4.4%, to £1.1bn.

What’s more, the defence giant’s strong balance sheet should give it the means to meet dividend forecasts even if profits disappoint. It’s so cash-rich, in fact, that it launched a three-year, £1.5bn share buyback programme in July.

Why I’d buy BAE Systems shares

BAE Systems’ share price804p
12-month price movement+42%
Market cap£25.2bn
Forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio15.3 times
Forward dividend yield3.3%
Dividend cover2 times

Defence shares are particularly vulnerable if they have problems with product failure. The expensive and critical nature of the hardware they build leave little to no wiggle room for error. Lives can be lost and the geopolitical landscape irreversibly altered. This can prove a disaster for a company’s future orders.

But encouragingly, BAE Systems has a great track record on this front. It’s why the business is the world’s seventh-biggest defence company by revenues, according to Defense News.

I’d buy the business because arms budgets look set to keep climbing for the foreseeable future. Worldwide spending rose 0.7% in 2021 and crashed through the $2trn barrier, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. And I’m expecting defence expenditure in the West to keep climbing as worries over Russian and Chinese foreign policy grow.

In this scenario, BAE Systems should enjoy strong and sustained profits growth. And this should allow it to continue delivering a healthy passive income to shareholders.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

10%+ dividend yields! Should I buy these UK high-dividend shares?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks offer dividend yields far above the market average. Should I snap up these big-paying UK shares…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 high-dividend stocks I’d buy with my last £5,000!

| Royston Wild

The falling stock market has supercharged dividend yields this year. Here are two high-dividend stocks I'd buy to hold for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Can I trust this FTSE 100 stock with its whopping 17.5% dividend yield?

| Dr. James Fox

This housebuilder has the largest dividend yield on the FTSE 100. But it's so big, can it really be trusted…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

If I bought £1,000 of Lloyds shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

2022 has been a good year for banks, with higher interest rates pushing up margins. But Lloyds shares aren't up…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy BT shares for its near-6% dividend yields?

| Royston Wild

BT's sinking share price has driven dividend yields to exceptional levels. So should I snap up the telecoms giant to…

Read more »

Three generation happy family walking outdoors in park
Investing Articles

3 things that could send the Woodbois share price upwards

| Alan Oscroft

Is the Woodbois share price starting on a sustainable new run? Here are a few of the unknowns that could…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 90%, is Aston Martin’s share price too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

Aston Martin's share price is crumbling as worries over its balance sheet mount. Is the luxury carmaker now an irresistible…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are piling into Scottish Mortgage shares! Should I join in?

| Royston Wild

The price of Scottish Mortgage shares is at a healthy discount to the value of its assets. Should I follow…

Read more »