I’d add £500 a month to a Stocks and Shares ISA to capitalise on the next bull market!

Buying shares today for the next bull market could propel my Stocks and Shares ISA to millionaire territory in the long run.

The Stocks and Shares ISA has proven to be a terrific way for UK investors to tap into the wealth of the stock market without the taxman knocking on the door. And with shares trading so cheaply at the moment due to low investor confidence, using this tax-efficient account could lead to immense wealth generation in the long run.

But the window of opportunity to capitalise on these low prices may soon be closing. The current fears of a looming recession are valid. However, they’re driven by the assumption that inflation doesn’t get under control in the near future.

Predicting what will happen in just a few months is almost impossible. Yet I can’t help but wonder if investors are being too pessimistic. After all, inflation has already begun to drop in the UK and the US. Whether this trend will continue, time will tell.

But if this early indicator is a sign of what’s to come, the next bull market may be just around the corner. And if I play my cards right, it might propel my portfolio closer to joining the ranks of ISA millionaires.

Making a million with a Stocks and Shares ISA

Historically, the stock market has delivered an average return of around 10% a year. That’s even with the influence of stock market crashes and corrections like the one we’re currently experiencing.

It may not seem like much. But compared to what a standard savings account will provide, it’s a significant improvement. And given time, the wealth compounding effect of 10% can generate substantial wealth.

For example, let’s say I’m starting from scratch today and can spare £500 a month from my salary that I don’t need to meet living expenses. After 29 years of doing this, I would have invested £174,000 into the stock market. But thanks to the magic of compounding, at a 10% annualised rate of return, my total portfolio would be worth just over £1m!

And that’s under normal conditions.

Capitalising on the next bull market

With so many UK shares trading at double-digit discounts today, investors have a rare opportunity to buy equity in high-quality businesses at bargain prices. Assuming intelligent investment decisions are made, the probability of beating the stock market average is significantly elevated.

After all, as economic conditions improve, investor confidence starts to recover. And that eventually translates into a new bull market, enabling oversold top-notch stocks to surge, unlocking explosive returns for my portfolio.

In other words, buying today could mean that my Stocks and Shares ISA could hit the million-pound threshold much sooner.

However, before getting too excited, it’s essential to realise that a stock market crash or correction will happen again at some point in the future. Maybe even more than once. As such, depending on the timing of these eventualities, my portfolio may, in fact, need longer than 29 years to reach £1m, even with the upcoming recovery boost.

But as frustrating as this will be, such events once again open the door to being able to add high-quality UK businesses to my Stocks and Shares ISA at bargain prices.