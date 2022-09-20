Home » Investing Articles » 2 no-brainer value stocks I think I’ll buy for Q4

2 no-brainer value stocks I think I’ll buy for Q4

Jon Smith reveals two value stocks that he’s thinking of buying to boost his portfolio performance as we go into the end of the year.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

We’re getting closer to October, marking the beginning of Q4. This also coincides with payday, meaning I should have some free cash with which to buy some stocks. At the moment, I think it’s a smart play to buy some solid value stocks that should help to protect my portfolio against choppy stock market movements. Here are two ideas that I think make complete sense for me to buy.

Keeping me healthy

The first company on my radar is AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN). I’ve never owned the stock, but several of my friends do. With the share price rallying 24% over the past year, it’s easy to see why.

The business has a strong track record of performance, with H1 2022 results being another good period for the business. I like the fact that the pharma giant isn’t overly reliant on one area for revenue. The largest division (oncology) generated 35.5% of total revenue during H1. The other divisions also made a meaningful contribution towards the group level figure. This means it’s less sensitive to a sudden change in the pharma landscape.

Going forward, I think the way it forecasts Covid-19 medicine revenue could be a risk. For the full year, the guidance is that total revenue from Covid-19 medicines is anticipated to be broadly flat versus the previous year. I think this is optimistic. It’s true that we don’t know what the future will bring for the virus, but I’d rather the business err on the conservative side to avoid over-promising and under-delivering.

So why do I think it’s a no-brainer stock to buy now? Healthcare is a sector that shouldn’t be really hampered if the UK economy struggles this winter. It has shown over time that it can generate sticky revenue thanks to the broad client base and necessity of products sold.

A value stock still down from the pandemic

Another good stock that I think is appealing is Informa (LSE:INF). The FTSE 100 company has a range of operations, including running events and providing content and research.

One of the reasons why I think the stock is a good buy for me now is due to the fact that we’re over the pandemic slump. This means that people are more comfortable going to in-person events and businesses are happier to spend on marketing and attending such exhibitions. I expect this trend to continue into 2023, so I think now is a good time to jump on the bandwagon.

With the share price up 4.6% in the past year and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32, some might say this isn’t a great value stock pick. However, I’m looking at the longer-term view. The business is still recovering from the financial hit of Covid-19. The share price could rally 50% from current levels and still not be at the levels seen before the March 2020 crash. With interim H1 revenues up 59.1% year on year, there’s clear value (in my opinion) in me buying now if this momentum can carry on.

I do think that the business could specialise in one area, as some of the divisions aren’t that linked together, providing some potential inefficiencies. But as a whole, it’s a stock (along with AstraZeneca) I’m likely to buy for Q4.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 stock with the potential to explode

| Muhammad Cheema

This FTSE 100 stock has seen its shares plunge recently, but is this justified? Let’s take a deeper look to…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’d forget buy-to-let and buy these 5 REITs for passive income!

| Royston Wild

Here's a handful of REITs I'd buy to make passive income over the long term. They'd give me exposure to…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Am I stupid for thinking Aston Martin shares might be good value?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he acknowledges the spiral lower in Aston Martin shares but sees some reasons to be optimistic.

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

Could the Wizz Air share price take off in 2023?

| Dan Coates

The Wizz Air share price is down over 60% from its peak. Does the company’s aggressive cash flow management make…

Read more »

woman sitting in wheelchair at the table and looking at computer monitor while talking on mobile phone and drinking coffee at home
Investing Articles

How to buy £1 for 85p

| Owain Bennallack

Investment trusts may trade at a discount for many reasons – often at once – but it’s mostly centred on…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Director dealing: abrdn, Vistry Group, Alpha FX

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been looking at director dealing across the UK stock market. Here's some notable buying activity.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Should I buy Next shares while they’re below £65?

| Kevin Godbold

Next shares remain below their highs, but there's a decent shareholder dividend and potential for upside surprises.

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Here’s the National Grid dividend forecast through to 2025

| Roland Head

The National Grid dividend hasn't been cut in 26 years. Roland Head looks at the latest forecasts and asks if…

Read more »