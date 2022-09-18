Home » Investing Articles » 2 REITs to buy for a lifetime of passive income!

2 REITs to buy for a lifetime of passive income!

REITs can be an effective way for share investors to receive reliable long-term dividend income. Here are two I like (including one I just bought).

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great ways to generate passive income. And I’ve bought these property shares to boost my dividend income.

This is because REITs are required to pay 90% of annual profits out via dividends. I have also bought them as a way to protect myself from soaring inflation.

Here are two I think could deliver exceptional long-term passive income.

Take care

Target Healthcare REIT (LSE: THRL) will have a critical role to play as Britain’s population rapidly ages and life expectancies increase. In fact, this is a dividend stock I’ve recently added to my own portfolio.

Target operates a portfolio of around 100 purpose-built care homes. And it is expanding rapidly to meet growing demand for its services. The government estimates the number of over-85s in Britain — the primary users of care homes — will double between now and 2040.

I like this real estate stock because profits are driven by demographics rather than economic conditions. What’s more, because it specialises in residential property, rent collection can be more robust than companies operating in other sectors. This gives earnings forecasts an extra layer of security.

Although Target’s profit growth could disappoint if staff shortages in the care home sector persist, I think this threat is baked into the company’s low share valuation. Today, the business trades on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.5. Any reading below 1 suggests that a stock could be undervalued.

And this, combined with the REIT’s 6.4% dividend yield, I think makes it a brilliant value stock to buy today.

Another top REIT

I also think getting exposure to the student accommodation market is a good investing strategy. Like the care home sector, this property segment is plagued by a worsening supply and demand balance.

Unite Group (LSE: UTG) is a REIT I’m considering buying to capitalise on this opportunity. Its forward dividend yield sits at a more modest 3.1%. But it’s excellent history of dividend growth still makes it a top income buy, in my book.

To recap, Unite grew annual dividends an impressive 159% between 2014 and 2018. The business cut dividends on the outbreak of Covid-19, but shareholder payouts are rising again and predicted to continue soaring.

City brokers think 2021’s full-year reward of 21.1p per share will surge to 32.9p and 36.6p in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

UK universities have for centuries been a magnet for foreign students. And the number of overseas visitors is expected to pick up strongly. Student applications service UCAS reckons the number of international undergraduate applicants will reach 208,500 by 2026, up almost 50% from last year’s levels. This should, in turn, drive demand for more accommodation.

However, profits at Unite Group could suffer if property construction costs continue to rise. But I think the REIT should still deliver healthy bottom-line growth as a supply shortage keeps rents moving higher. This is a passive income stock which, like Target Healthcare, I’d happily buy to hold for the next decade.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT LIMITED ORD NPV. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £25k in shares today to aim for a million

| Kevin Godbold

Three key tactics I'd use to aim for a million when starting with £25k to invest. I'd follow Dragons' Den's…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Do I need to ready my portfolio for a stock market crash?

| Dr. James Fox

It's been a pretty volatile few weeks for the stock market. But what's going to happen next? And should I…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

It’s been a tough year for owners of Rolls-Royce stock. The share price had gained from its pandemic lows, but…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

Could these two growth stocks be the next big winners?

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks are certainly more volatile than value or dividend stocks. But if I pick them right, they can offer…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Is now finally the time to load up on BT shares?

| Charlie Keough

Despite their poor performance, this Fool thinks BT shares would be a strong addition to his portfolio. Here, he explains…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in UK shares to target passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to earn passive income. Our writer considers several high-yielding options for his Stocks…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Palantir stock: is now the time to buy?

| James J. McCombie

Palantir stock is cheaper now than at its IPO. Can this knockdown price tempt me to forget my concerns and…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 FTSE 100 stocks to help me retire early in comfort

| Harvey Jones

I want to give myself the option to retire early if I possibly can, and buying these FTSE dividend income…

Read more »