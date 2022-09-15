Home » Investing Articles » Is the Rolls-Royce share price a bargain?

Is the Rolls-Royce share price a bargain?

Is the Rolls-Royce share price a bargain? The company is profitable again, but its debt might be too much for our author to think it’s worth investing in.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

Despite a recent rally, the Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price is 40% lower than it was at the start of the year. But with the company turning profitable again, is the stock a bargain?

According to Warren Buffett, the amount a company’s stock is worth comes down to the amount of cash it will produce over time. So let’s see how Rolls-Royce stacks up by these metrics.

Cash generation

The Rolls-Royce share price currently values the entire business at around £6.45bn. Last year the company generated £450m in free cash.

That’s a return of just under 7%, which I think is fairly attractive. But the situation isn’t straightforward.

Rolls-Royce also has quite a lot of debt. According to its most recent accounts, the company’s total debt stands at just over £7.7bn.

Too much debt can make a business significantly less attractive from an investment perspective. The more a business has to spend on its debt, the less it can return to its shareholders.

I think that the Rolls-Royce debt is a significant issue for two reasons. The first is the amount of debt the company has and the second is the interest the company has to pay on it.

Debt

With £7.7bn in debt, buying Rolls-Royce shares today means taking on debt worth more than the price of the shares. That’s not always a problem, but it needs to be accounted for in an investment decision.

Adding the company’s debt to the price of its shares gives a total cost of around £14bn for the company. And at those prices, a £450m revenue only amounts to a 2.5% return, which is much less attractive.

The other issue is that Rolls-Royce has to pay interest on its debt. At the moment, almost half of the company’s operating income is spent on interest payments.

I think that’s a lot. For context, BAE Systems spends about 20% of its operating income on interest payments, and Halma and Renishaw each spend less than 1%.

Paying too much in interest makes it difficult for Rolls-Royce to bring its overall debt down. That might not be an immediate problem, but I see a significant long-term risk here.

With interest rates rising, I think that the amount that Rolls-Royce pays on its debt is going to increase. And this will make it harder for Rolls-Royce to lower its overall debt.

Is the stock a bargain?

Based on the amount of cash the business generates, Rolls-Royce shares look cheap to me at the moment. But the amount of debt on the company’s balance sheet also makes the stock look risky.

I’m concerned that rising interest rates will get in the way of the company’s ability to generate strong cash returns in the future. As a result, I’m inclined to look for other opportunities.

There’s definitely scope for the business to do well in the future and if the company can clear its debts, then I think that the stock can easily double. But at the moment, the risk outweighs the reward for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Halma. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma and Renishaw. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in easyJet shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Investing in easyJet shares five years ago wouldn’t have worked out well so far. But our author wonders whether the…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Should I buy this falling FTSE 100 stock for growth and returns?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool takes a closer look at a prominent FTSE 100 stock that has seen its shares come under pressure.…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

BT shares look cheap and I’m finally ready to buy them

| Harvey Jones

I have been putting off buying BT shares for ages but today's low valuation and improving prospects means it's soon…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

2 stocks I own to boost my passive income with dividends!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool notes two current UK shares he owns for the purpose of boosting his passive income stream through dividend…

Read more »

Little girl kissing her granddad at christmastime
Investing Articles

Hurry, we’ve only 6 months left to use our 2022 Stocks & Shares ISA allowance!

| Alan Oscroft

Every year, thousands of investors forget about their Stocks and Shares ISA until the last minute. I say it's never…

Read more »

Piggy bank group pastel color background
Investing Articles

I’d invest £1,000 in these cheap UK shares this September

| Yasmin Rufo

Volatile market movements have presented a host of cheap UK shares. These are the stocks I’d add to my portfolio…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Why has the Ocado share price crashed? And is it a buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ocado share price has fallen to a fraction of its all-time high. Does that mean investors have a fresh…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

My 6-step guide to making passive income during a bear market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his plan for making passive income from dividend stocks even if the UK market nosedives in the…

Read more »