I’d buy this top investment trust today!

After it took a hit this year, this Fool thinks F&C Investment Trust could be a great addition to his portfolio. Here’s why.

I’ve long been an advocate of investment trusts. I think they’re a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to a variety of stocks in a simple way. There’s also the bonus of, hopefully, some meaty long-term gains.

There are many trusts available to invest in. And many specialise in different areas. However, right now I have my eye on F&C Investment Trust (LSE: FCIT). Here’s why.

The lowdown

So, what exactly does this trust do? And how has it performed across this difficult year?

F&C invests in over 400 companies in 35 countries with the aim “to secure long-term growth in capital and income through a policy of investing primarily in an internationally diversified portfolio of publicly listed equities, as well as unlisted securities and private equity.”

The trust is run by fund manager Paul Niven, who’s been at the helm since 2014. Overall, it manages around £5bn worth of assets.

It’s been a tough year for the stock as it’s fallen around 9% year to date. This is largely due to the bleak economic environment. And with inflation on the charge across the globe, investor sentiment has been dented. The FTSE 100 is down 3% year to date. And in the US, the S&P 500 has plummeted by 18%.

Why I’d buy

With all of this, why would I buy the trust?

My main attraction is the diversification mentioned above. It holds hundreds of companies, including names like Microsoft, Amazon, and AstraZeneca.

By owning the stock, what I essentially do is offset my risk. This is because with a single investment I own a small slither of all of these companies. In the volatile times we’re experiencing, this is important for me.

What’s also an added bonus is the fact that its investment strategy aligns with mine. By this, I mean it buys for the long term. And as a Fool, I believe this is the best way to invest. While past returns are no indication of future performance, the last decade has seen the trust return 170% to its shareholders.

I also like the stock due to its stable nature. The trust is the oldest in the world, meanings it’s survived multiple crises. On top of this, it has increased its dividend payment for the last 51 years, highlighting its consistency.

The risks

With this said, there are risks with F&C.

They largely exist through its exposure to emerging markets, which make up 7.6% of its asset allocation. While these markets can offer great opportunities, they can also be volatile. And given the current economic conditions, these markets could suffer in the near future.

However, as mentioned above, this short-term volatility is of little concern to me. With a long-term approach, issues should be ironed out. In the long run, I back the trust to discover the opportunities that exist within emerging markets. I also like the diversification it could provide my portfolio with. While I don’t have the spare cash right now, if I did, I’d happily buy its shares today.