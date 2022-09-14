Home » Investing Articles » Is now the time to buy Tesco shares?

Is now the time to buy Tesco shares?

Tesco shares have taken a hit in recent times. However, with a strong dividend yield and growing sales, this Fool explains why he’d buy.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a tough year for Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares. The stock is down over 16% this year. In the last 12 months, it’s fallen 4%.

Macroeconomic pressures continue to dampen investor sentiment. And it’s clear to see the impact that it’s having on the UK’s biggest supermarket chain’s share price.

However, I’m contemplating whether this is a chance for me to grab some cheap shares. Let’s find out.

Steady demand

My main attraction to Tesco is the relatively safe nature it provides as a business. The company clearly isn’t immune to the damning effects inflation is having, as we’ve seen. However, regardless of economic conditions, there will always be — to some extent — demand for Tesco’s products. While we’ve seen retail sales tumble this year, food has seen little change.

In its latest results released in June, this is highlighted through the 1.5% growth in UK & ROI sales seen compared to the same period last year. And on a three-year like-for-like basis, sales have grown 9.7%.

What also draws me to Tesco is its geographical diversification. While rising inflation is a common theme across many countries worldwide, the extent of damage is variable. With 9% growth in its central Europe sales year over year, this shows the firm isn’t solely reliant on domestic sales.

What’s also another pull to the stock given the current economic environment is its enticing dividend yield. At the time of writing, this sits at 4.4%. While this is far from inflation-beating, it does offer a greater return than the FTSE 100 average. On top of this, Tesco has paid out to shareholders consistently for the past five years. As a potential investor, this is an encouraging sign.

Budget competition

The obvious threat to Tesco is competition. With the cost-of-living crisis, it’s understandable that consumers will likely turn to cheaper, more affordable stores.

In light of this, yesterday it was revealed that discounter Aldi had overtaken Morrisons to become the fourth-largest UK supermarket.

Research group Kantar said Aldi’s sales rose by nearly a fifth in the 12 weeks to 4 September, giving the German firm a near-10% market share. With the grocery market worth an estimated £131bn, both Aldi and Lidl have a combined 16% slice of it. With costs looking like they’re set to continue to rise, this could spell trouble for Tesco.

The firm has hit back at discounters with its Aldi Price Match and Low Everyday Prices products. For Q1, the overall distribution of these rose 19% year on year. However, with inflation ramping up in Q2, we will have to wait and see just to what extent these moves have deterred shoppers from switching.

Am I buying?

So, is now the time to buy?

Well, despite the hit it’s taken this year, I see Tesco as a solid investment. Despite consumers opting for cheaper alternatives, with its dominant position I think it’s hard to write off the superstore. Its dividend yield is also an added bonus. While its next set of results may provide a better picture of the impacts of inflation, I’d be willing to open a small position in Tesco today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s how Lloyds shares have performed over the last 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors love Lloyds shares. But have they actually been a good investment in recent years? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

Three generation happy family walking outdoors in park
Investing Articles

Invest in solid FTSE 100 shares. But don’t forget about diversification!

| Anton Balint

Mitigating the risk of losing money remains important even when I am looking to invest in FTSE 100 shares with…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

GB Group takeover speculation: here’s what I’m doing now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK companies are attraction attention from international investors. Here, Ed Sheldon looks at the recent GB Group takeover speculation.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are loading up on Rolls-Royce shares!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been piling into Rolls-Royce shares in recent weeks. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should follow…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks that could be about to pop!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he thinks the share prices of these two FTSE 250 stocks could rise in the near…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 cheap income stocks to help fight back against inflation!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is on the hunt for some cheap income stocks he can buy to mitigate high inflation rates. Here…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is a FTSE 100 crash due?

| Christopher Ruane

What will happen next to the FTSE 100? Christopher Ruane explains why he doesn't worry about the answer and instead…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Marks and Spencer shares could be undervalued

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines several reasons for his positive outlook on Marks and Spencer shares that he thinks the market has…

Read more »