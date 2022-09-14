Home » Investing Articles » Invest in solid FTSE 100 shares. But don’t forget about diversification!

Invest in solid FTSE 100 shares. But don’t forget about diversification!

Mitigating the risk of losing money remains important even when I am looking to invest in FTSE 100 shares with solid long-term potential.

Latest posts by Anton Balint (see all)
Published
Three generation happy family walking outdoors in park

Image source: Getty Images

FTSE 100 shares are often thought to be akin to the US blue-chip stocks – resilient companies with strong brands and long-term business prospects. However, even when I look at the Footsie for potential opportunities, I keep in mind one thing: diversification. This is, in my view, the best defence against the chance of losing money.

Why diversify?

About four years ago, I lost close to £10,000 by investing in a single investment vehicle – a trust. A trust is a pooled, close-ended investment product that is listed on a stock exchange, which raises funds from investors to allocate into a number of companies. Despite the fact that this particular trust was invested in over 100 companies, I still lost all my money as it was all concentrated in a single product managed by one fund manager.

What I did wrong was to ignore the need to diversify or, as Warren Buffett once said, “not to put all my eggs in one basket”. Consequently, with the stock screener in front of me, looking through the FTSE 100 for shares that offer great long-term potential for a good price (value for money remains a key consideration!), I keep in mind the need to diversify.

In simple terms, diversification is the mitigation of market risk by spreading that risk accordingly. Applying this lens to the FTSE 100 universe, I spotted the following ways I could diversify my portfolio with Footsie stocks.

Diversifying my portfolio with FTSE 100 shares

First, I can diversify by buying shares in companies that operate in different sectors. What sectors exactly make up the FTSE 100 depends on what businesses reach the index, and this can differ across specific time frames. Right now, there are 11 sectors, including consumer staples, financials, industrials, materials and healthcare.

Some of these industries are more cyclical than others, each presenting a different business case for the long term. Therefore, looking to buy attractively valued shares in FTSE 100 shares across different sectors can act as a diversifier, in my view.

Secondly, I want to buy shares in companies that operate in different parts of the world, as not all economies are the same and some will fare better than others. For example, SSE and Tesco are UK-focused businesses while Unilever and Shell are more internationally focused.

Finally, I am looking to buy both an index fund that tracks the performance of the FTSE 100 index, thereby gaining exposure to the overall price movement of its constituents, as well as an actively managed product by a fund manager in whose investment vision and strategy I believe.

Therefore, even when looking at solid FTSE 100 shares, I always seek a way to diversify (reduce) the risk in my portfolio in order to mitigate the chances of losing my hard-earned savings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Anton Balint has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

GB Group takeover speculation: here’s what I’m doing now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK companies are attraction attention from international investors. Here, Ed Sheldon looks at the recent GB Group takeover speculation.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are loading up on Rolls-Royce shares!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been piling into Rolls-Royce shares in recent weeks. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should follow…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks that could be about to pop!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he thinks the share prices of these two FTSE 250 stocks could rise in the near…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Tesco shares?

| Charlie Keough

Tesco shares have taken a hit in recent times. However, with a strong dividend yield and growing sales, this Fool…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 cheap income stocks to help fight back against inflation!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is on the hunt for some cheap income stocks he can buy to mitigate high inflation rates. Here…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is a FTSE 100 crash due?

| Christopher Ruane

What will happen next to the FTSE 100? Christopher Ruane explains why he doesn't worry about the answer and instead…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Marks and Spencer shares could be undervalued

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines several reasons for his positive outlook on Marks and Spencer shares that he thinks the market has…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Are BT shares good value at 142p?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he thinks business expansion and recent results make BT shares bargains at their current price.

Read more »