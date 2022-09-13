Home » Investing Articles » At 46p, is the Lloyds share price a bargain not to be missed?

At 46p, is the Lloyds share price a bargain not to be missed?

Referring to P/E ratios and rising interest rates, Andrew Woods explains why he thinks the Lloyds share price may be good value for money.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Interest rates are rising, meaning the company can charge more for borrowing services
  • It has a compound annual EPS growth rate of 11.25%
  • Last year, the business paid a dividend of 2p per share

Over the past couple of years, Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares have been volatile. In the past three months, they’ve been relatively flat under 50p. In a climate of rising interest rates, though, could the stock be a bargain? Let’s take a closer look.

High earnings growth and a low P/E ratio

The FTSE 100 business exhibits strong long-term growth. Between 2017 and 2021, for instance, earnings per share (EPS) rose from 4.4p to 7.5p. 

By my calculation, this results in a compound annual EPS growth rate of 11.25%. This is something I find very attractive indeed. 

As appealing as this growth is, the company also paid a dividend of 2p per share in 2021. At current levels, this equates to around 4.3%. It’s good to know I could derive an income stream as well as potentially enjoying growth.

I’m also of the opinion that Lloyds shares may be cheap, regardless of whether they are low or not. 

With reference to price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, I can gain an insight into the proportion of earnings to the current share price. Lloyds has a forward P/E ratio of 6.61, lower than competitors HSBC and Citi. It’s also below the UK banking sector average, which is between 13 and 15.

To that end, I’m satisfied that buying at the current share price could provide value for money.

Rising interest rates, rising share price?

The share price has struggled to break above 50p, and I’ve long thought that this presents good value. In recent months, the banking giant has been benefiting from a climate of rising interest rates.

In the UK, rates have climbed to 1.75%. While this is still historically low, they’re increasing. In fact, Citi recently released research stating that it expects UK inflation to hit 18% next January. As such, it’s quite conceivable that interest rates will continue to rise. 

In the US, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has dropped strong hints that they will climb again before the end of the year.

This is generally good news for Lloyds, because it makes it possible to charge more for borrowing facilities. 

However, it can also act as a deterrent for potential customers who may find loans too expensive to justify.

The firm has already posted improved results on account of this wider economic trend. For the six months to 30 June, the company reported a 13% rise in net interest income. This is the difference between the amount paid for customer deposits against the amount charged for loans.

This is a strong suggestion that rising rates are of financial benefit to Lloyds. I therefore find it puzzling why the share price hasn’t flown above 50p. It may begin to climb soon.

Overall, I think Lloyds shares may provide value at 46p, based on the forward P/E ratio. Add to this historical earnings growth, the potential for income, and rising rates, I think that this could be a good investment for my portfolio. I’ll be adding the shares soon. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Should I buy into the fossil fuel stocks hype?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the strong performance of fossil fuel stocks in 2022 so far, but is cautious when looking ahead.

Read more »

A boy kicks a football during a game with his family
Investing Articles

Can dirt-cheap Rolls-Royce shares help me build generational wealth?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares are trading for pennies. Could scooping them up at these low levels help me create generational wealth?

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Will the stock market be open on the Queen’s State Funeral bank holiday?

| Sam Robson

For those investors who are wondering about the status of the stock market on 19 September, we're here to help…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Can carbon credits send the Woodbois share price soaring?

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has soared, crashed, and is starting to climb again. What's it all about, and where are…

Read more »

Little daughter and her mother watching educational program on digital tablet
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Tuesday

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 has made a positive start to the week...

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Trying to protect capital amid high inflation? I’m using these 2 simple moves

| Christopher Ruane

Aiming to protect capital while the real value of money is shrinking, our writer explains why he is employing these…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Forget the latest Bitcoin recovery. I’d rather invest in UK shares

| Harvey Jones

Bitcoin is in recovery mode but I've had enough of the whole crypto frenzy. Instead, I'm buying UK shares in…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to buy FTSE 250 shares ever?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 has been more volatile than the FTSE 100, but with better growth prospects. Here's why I'm looking…

Read more »