2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy for the long run!

This Fool is on the lookout for FTSE 100 stocks that he can buy today and that might serve him for many years. Here are two he’s picked out.

Charlie Keough
As a retail investor, it’s been tough to navigate markets this year. While still feeling the side effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve also been hit with red hot inflation alongside the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, this hasn’t deterred me from looking for investment opportunities. And in fact, I’m on the lookout for FTSE 100 stocks that I can hold for the long term.

Here are two I’d buy today and hold for years to come.

Consumer goods powerhouse

First on my radar is consumer good company Unilever (LSE: ULVR). The business owns over 400 brands, including the likes of Dove, Persil, and Sure. The stock has remained pretty much stagnant across the last 12 months, rising by just over 1%. In 2022, the stock is down under 1%.

While this may not seem great, given the economic conditions, this is fairly impressive, in my opinion. This year many stocks have seen sizeable chunks wiped off their market values. However, Unilever has been able to fight back against pressures such as inflation.

For me, this is important. And this is the case for a few reasons. Firstly, by buying Unilever shares I’m adding strong and recognisable brands to my portfolio. A third of the world uses Unilever products daily, highlighting the group’s everyday appeal.

What this also brings is, to a degree, pricing power. For the first half of the year, Unilever saw its revenue grow 8.1%, in part due to the 9.8% increase in prices for the period. This shows the business has the robustness to navigate difficult conditions. When looking for a long-term hold, this is a major attraction.

I also like the way Unilever is putting an emphasis on returning value to shareholders. This is predominantly in the form of a €3bn buyback scheme.

There are concerns I have surrounding the business, namely its debt. And with interest rates on the rise, this could spell further trouble. However, with its robust nature, I’d buy Unilever shares today and never look back.

Investment stalwart

My second choice would be Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). A financial and insurance services company, this year has seen it struggle. Despite rising 1% over the last six months, the Legal & General share price is down 15% year to date. Over the last year, it’s down 5%.

The main thing drawing me to this stock is its dividend yield. At the time of writing, this sits at an impressive 9.2%.

This hedges me to a large degree against inflation. And with plans to increase payouts in the future, the long-term outlook is also positive.

Like Unilever, Legal & General is a reputable brand. For the first half of the year, the business saw its operating profit and earnings per share rise by 8%. Within the period, it also made strides with its five-year (2020-2024) plan.

The months ahead could be rocky for the firm as consumers may be forced to cut back on spending. However, as a long-term buy, this short-term issue is of no concern to me. With an optimistic outlook, I’d happily buy some shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

