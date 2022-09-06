Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what I’d do in a stock market crash!

Here’s what I’d do in a stock market crash!

With inflation predicted to soar, there could be a stock market crash on the horizon. Here, this Fool explains how he’s handling the threat.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a tough year or so for investors. Red hot inflation has caused global turmoil. And with a Covid-19 hangover and the tragic war in Ukraine also weighing down on sentiment, it’s no surprise people are fearing a stock market crash.

Despite these fears, I’m staying calm. With the threat of markets tumbling in the months ahead, here’s what I’d do should the market plunge.

The story so far

Before we delve into what I’m doing, let’s start by taking a look at what’s been going on recently.

As mentioned, the reason markets have suffered this year is a result of the macro economy. Inflation has hit 40-year highs in both the UK and the US, jumping above single figures in the UK for July. And while the FTSE 100 is down nearly 3% year to date, the S&P 500 has been as low as $3,636, signifying a 23% year-to-date loss.

Despite these losses, markets made a small rebound from July following the news that US month-on-month inflation fell between June and July. Clearly, investors were beginning to regain confidence.

However, with dire predictions for inflation rates being released by the likes of Goldman Sachs and Citi, it seems the months ahead could be rocky. While Citi warned that UK inflation could reach 18%, stating that the UK energy price cap could reach nearly £6,000 by April 2023, Goldman also recently predicted inflation could peak to as high as 22% should gas prices continue to soar. There’s no doubt this would see a crippling downturn in the stock market.

Remembering my goal

So, with the threat of a market crash on the horizon, what would I do?

First of all, I’d remember how I invest. And that’s for the long term. Within the stock market there are many different types of investors, be it day traders or hedge funds. But as a Fool, I purchase stocks with the aim of achieving some healthy returns in the long run.

What this essentially means is that the turbulence we’re experiencing in the market right now shouldn’t scare me into selling my positions. Volatility is inevitable. And therefore, I need to remember that if I’m patient, my long-term plan of building wealth should bear fruit.

Grasping opportunities

With this said, this doesn’t mean that I should steer clear of the markets. And in fact, what I’d do is the opposite!

A stock market crash presents a great opportunity for me to grab some bargain companies with strong fundamentals. And should stocks fall further, I have a list of companies I’d look to add to my portfolio. This includes the likes of companies such as BT and Lloyds, who have already seen their share prices suffer this year.

Whether a stock market crash occurs in the near future is unknown. And there’s no telling to what extent inflation can continue to rise. However, with my long-term outlook and a keen eye for undervalued investment opportunities, I’m not panicking any time soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

11% or 16% yield? Which of these two blockbuster income shares would I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer weighs some pros and cons of two UK income shares that offer double-digit dividend yields. He'd only buy…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares primed for long-term gains

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how broader economic factors make these two FTSE 100 shares attractive as potential investments for his portfolio.

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

I’m investing £500 in these 2 FTSE 100 hidden gems!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods offers his thoughts on two lesser-known FTSE 100 companies, and why he's investing £500 in them.

Read more »

Young man exercising in his house gym, doing push ups
Investing Articles

Are these the hottest stocks to buy right now?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods assesses three companies and determines if they would be good stocks to buy for his portfolio amid a…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

After jumping 25% yesterday, is the Cineworld share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

After the Cineworld share price jumped by a quarter in yesterday's trading, our writer explains why he won't be buying…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA has tanked, but I’m still happy!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how his Stocks and Shares ISA has fallen in value, and how he's responding with regard to…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

3 of the safest dividend stocks on Earth

| Harshil Patel

Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to dividend stocks. Our writer considers three of the safest and most reliable…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice for buying growth stocks in September

| Stephen Wright

Our author puts three UK shares through the Warren Buffett method for valuing growth stocks. Which is he looking to…

Read more »