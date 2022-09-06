Home » Investing Articles » Here’s 1 rental sector REIT that could boost returns!

Here’s 1 rental sector REIT that could boost returns!

This Fool is looking to boost his passive income stream. He wants to know if this REIT could help.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

I own a number of real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently as part of my holdings. These types of stocks are designed to return 90% of profit from income-yielding properties to shareholders. I believe they are perfect for boosting my passive income stream. Another REIT I’m considering adding to my holdings is PRS REIT (LSE:PRSR). Let’s take a closer look to see if buying the shares could boost my returns.

Rental properties

As a quick introduction, PRS is a REIT that focuses on providing quality rental homes for consumers in the private rental market. PRS was the first of its kind to target the rental market as an investment trust.

So what’s happening with PRS shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 100p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 102p, which is a decline of 2% over a 12-month period. Recent macroeconomic headwinds have put pressure on the shares and stopped them from climbing, in my opinion.

Risks to consider

I have two main concerns with PRS. Firstly, it builds its own properties. Due to soaring inflation, the rising cost of materials, and the supply chain crisis, this could hinder performance and returns. Many house builders are contending with these challenges. Rising costs put pressure on profitability. Furthermore, the supply chain crisis is affecting completion dates and sales, or rentals, in PRS’ case.

Next, as with any stock I buy to boost my passive income stream, I must remember that dividends are never guaranteed. They can be cancelled at the discretion of the business at any time to help conserve cash. In times of economic volatility, like now, this is more likely.

The bull case and what I’m doing now

So let’s take a look at some positives then. First off, I’m buoyed by PRS’ performance track record. I am aware that past performance is no guarantee of the future. However, looking back, I can see it has grown revenue and profit year on year for the past four years.

Next, I believe PRS could benefit from the current housing market in the UK. To provide some context, the demand for homes is outstripping supply. Due to this, as well as the tougher conditions to obtain a mortgage, many consumers turn to the rental sector. PRS could experience a surge in demand for its properties. In turn, this could boost performance and level of returns for potential investors like me.

For any stock that is designed to reward shareholders, I want to know what the dividend yield is. At current levels, PRS’ yield of 4% is enticing. This is in line with the FTSE 100 average yield of 3%-4%.

Finally, I can see that PRS shares also look decent value for money currently on a price-to-earnings ratio of just eight.

In conclusion, I believe PRS REIT is in a great position to boost my holdings. It operates in a burgeoning market with favourable conditions. Furthermore, the passive income opportunity is enticing. I plan on adding PRS shares to the other REITs in my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? Here’s how I’d invest for passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Starting investing for passive income might look daunting the older we get. But I think the future could be brighter…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares to buy now at massive discounts!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why two FTSE 250 shares that have seen steep price falls look attractive as potential additions to…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in FTSE 100 stocks as inflation rises

| Christopher Ruane

Inflation is causing problems for some FTSE 100 companies. But Christopher Ruane scents a buying opportunity for his portfolio.

Read more »

couple moving into apartment
Investing Articles

Why I’m targeting BT shares in September

| James Yianni

BT shares are being sold off left, right and centre at the moment. But here’s why I’m targeting them for…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesco shares at the start of 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the performance of Tesco shares so far this year, and tries to gauge whether…

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Investing Articles

Bitcoin to $40k? Here’s what could happen to Argo Blockchain shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the potential beneficial implications of a rise in the Bitcoin price in the coming year for Argo…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’d do in a stock market crash!

| Charlie Keough

With inflation predicted to soar, there could be a stock market crash on the horizon. Here, this Fool explains how…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

11% or 16% yield? Which of these two blockbuster income shares would I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer weighs some pros and cons of two UK income shares that offer double-digit dividend yields. He'd only buy…

Read more »