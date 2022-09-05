Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy this FTSE 250 housebuilder for returns and growth?

Should I buy this FTSE 250 housebuilder for returns and growth?

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 stock to see if it could grow due to burgeoning demand and provide returns for his portfolio.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
a couple embrace in front of their new home

Image source: Getty Images

Many housebuilding stocks have come under pressure recently due to macroeconomic headwinds. FTSE 250 incumbent Redrow (LSE:RDW) is no exception. My investment strategy has always been to buy and hold for the long term. With that in mind, should I buy Redrow shares for longer-term growth and returns? Let’s take a closer look.

Redrow shares continue to fall

As a quick reminder, Redrow is one of the biggest housebuilders in the UK. Initially starting as a commercial developer, it changed to building homes in 1980. At present, the Welsh-based firm has over 14 operational divisions throughout the UK with numerous developments and employs over 2,000 people.

So what’s happening with Redrow shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 478p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 681p, which is a 29% decline over a 12-month period. Many UK shares have fallen in recent times due to macroeconomic issues such as soaring inflation, rising costs, and the supply chain crisis.

Risks to note

I believe Redrow shares have fallen due to the issues noted above. Furthermore, they could experience further pressure as there is no end in sight for these factors. Rising costs could put pressure on profit margins, which often underpin returns in the form of dividends. Supply chain issues could affect operations and sales. Another negative is rising interest rates, which are being employed to combat rising inflation. This will make homes harder for consumers to purchase due to higher mortgage rates, and could affect short-term demand.

Finally, housebuilders are traditionally seen as good income stocks. I am conscious that dividends are never guaranteed. They can be cancelled at any time to conserve cash in the face of economic volatility, a bit like now. I will keep an eye on Redrow’s dividend.

The bull case and my verdict

So to the positives then. Firstly, I believe Redrow will benefit from the state of the current housing market in the UK. Demand for homes is outstripping supply by a fair margin. With this in mind, I believe Redrow should be able to leverage this demand into growing performance and ultimately, returns for its shareholders.

Next, at current levels, Redrow shares look great value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just 6. There is a consensus that a ratio of 15 and under represents a potential bargain on the surface of things.

As well as cheap shares, Redrow would boost my passive income stream too. The current dividend yield stands at just over 6%. This is three times the FTSE 250 average of 1.9%.

Overall I believe Redrow could be a good stock to boost my holdings for the long term. I am conscious of the current headwinds and expect the shares to experience some volatility. To summarise, a burgeoning market, rising demand, the passive income opportunity, and current cheap shares help me make my decision.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Redrow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A retired couple review their investing portfolio
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares I’ve bought to help me retire early!

| Royston Wild

I think buying UK dividend shares could supercharge my long-term wealth. Here's how I think they could eventually help me…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares look cheap and will soon yield 5.6%. I’d buy them today

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have struggled to deliver much growth in recent years but the income they are set to pay should…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Despite the tech sell-off, I’d consider these as possible FTSE 100 shares to buy

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into the tech sell-off that has caused many FTSE 100 shares to fall and looks at…

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

Can I profit from the Bed Bath & Beyond share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Bed Bath & Beyond share price is down two thirds over the past year. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 47% over the year, Hargreaves Lansdown shares are looking very attractive!

| Dr. James Fox

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have performed poorly over the past year, but the company has registered some impressive results in 2022.

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Company Comment

Is the Woodbois share price set to climb again?

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has fallen from its 2022 peak. If there's fresh growth to come, we might be looking…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE shares have crashed in 2022. I’d buy 1 now!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE stocks have plunged in value over six months. They've also crashed over the past year. But I'd…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

I’d avoid Scottish Mortgage and buy Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity today

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust took too big a gamble on high-risk growth stocks, so I'm now backing Terry Smith's Fundsmith…

Read more »