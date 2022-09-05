Home » Investing Articles » I’d avoid Scottish Mortgage and buy Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity today

I’d avoid Scottish Mortgage and buy Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity today

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust took too big a gamble on high-risk growth stocks, so I’m now backing Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity instead.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts

Image source: Getty Images

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) and Fundsmith Equity have been two of the UK’s most popular investment funds for the past decade, but 2022 has been tough on both of them. I’d bet on Terry Smith’s vehicle bouncing back first.

Long-term investors in Scottish Mortgage and Fundsmith Equity were handsomely rewarded until this year’s stock market volatility struck. At one point, Scottish Mortgage produced a stunning 500% return over five years. All good things come to an end, though, and recent performance has been disappointing.

Investors lose trust in Scottish Mortgage

Measured over 12 months, Scottish Mortgage has fallen an incredible 41.8%, more than twice the 18.6% drop on its benchmark IT Global index. Fundsmith Equity has also fallen, although its descent has not been as dizzying. It is down 10.6% over one year, against an average drop of 6.5% on the IA Global index, Trustnet figures show.

I’m not surprised that Scottish Mortgage is the bigger faller. As I warned last year, it made a huge punt on US tech, including volatile stocks such as Tesla and Chinese e-commerce giant Tencent Holdings. At one point nearly 70% of the fund was invested in the booming US stock market. That has shrunk to 54% following this year’s bear market.

Fundsmith also went big on the US, although Smith assembled a more cautious portfolio of growth and income stocks. Top holdings include Microsoft, Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, tobacco manufacturer Philip Morris and L’Oréal.

Investors have pulled more than £1bn from Fundsmith Equity in just three months, according to FE Fundinfo. They are abandoning Scottish Mortgage, too. The investment trust routinely traded at a premium to the net asset value of its underlying holdings, such was the demand. Today it is trading at a discount of 15.4%.

Yet I wouldn’t sell either fund right now. With Scottish Mortgage, all that would do is crystallise a pretty brutal loss. This has always been a higher-risk fund, and investors have to accept a degree of volatility. They are still well up over five years, with the fund trading 90.4% higher over that time, more than triple the 27.4% growth on its benchmark.

Fundsmith Equity is standing firm

However, I wouldn’t buy the trust today. Funds usually takes some time to recover after the scale of crash Scottish Mortgage has just experienced. Also, it is heavily geared at 12.9% of its portfolio, adding to the risk.

Fundsmith investors also remain comfortably ahead over five years. The fund grew 68.3% in that time, against benchmark growth of 46.9%. It is already showing signs of recovery, rising 3% in the last month while Scottish Mortgage is down another 7%.

2022 has been bumpy for every investor, Smith included, but for now he seems to be sticking to the plan. Fundsmith Equity is a strong core portfolio holding, and if I had to buy one of these two funds today, this would be my first choice. Although I wouldn’t completely rule out Scottish Mortgage. Just look at the size of that discount!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 250 housebuilder for returns and growth?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 stock to see if it could grow due to burgeoning…

Read more »

A retired couple review their investing portfolio
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares I’ve bought to help me retire early!

| Royston Wild

I think buying UK dividend shares could supercharge my long-term wealth. Here's how I think they could eventually help me…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares look cheap and will soon yield 5.6%. I’d buy them today

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have struggled to deliver much growth in recent years but the income they are set to pay should…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Despite the tech sell-off, I’d consider these as possible FTSE 100 shares to buy

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into the tech sell-off that has caused many FTSE 100 shares to fall and looks at…

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

Can I profit from the Bed Bath & Beyond share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Bed Bath & Beyond share price is down two thirds over the past year. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 47% over the year, Hargreaves Lansdown shares are looking very attractive!

| Dr. James Fox

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have performed poorly over the past year, but the company has registered some impressive results in 2022.

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Company Comment

Is the Woodbois share price set to climb again?

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has fallen from its 2022 peak. If there's fresh growth to come, we might be looking…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE shares have crashed in 2022. I’d buy 1 now!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE stocks have plunged in value over six months. They've also crashed over the past year. But I'd…

Read more »