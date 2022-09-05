Home » Investing Articles » 2 dividend shares I’ve bought to help me retire early!

2 dividend shares I’ve bought to help me retire early!

I think buying UK dividend shares could supercharge my long-term wealth. Here’s how I think they could eventually help me enjoy an early retirement.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
A retired couple review their investing portfolio

Image source: Getty Images

I have a plan to retire early by building a diversified portfolio of growth and dividend shares.

Investing in UK shares can be a great way for individuals to generate long-term wealth. Over the past decade, they’ve delivered an average annual return of 10%.

This is the sort of return that can help regular investors retire in comfort. But I’m not content to wait another few decades before I hang up my work apron. I’m looking to generate a healthy second income that I can live off much sooner than that.

Retiring early

I’m trying to achieve this by carefully researching and buying a wide range of UK shares. That’s opposed to buying a tracker fund that follows broader movements across a selection of British equities. The iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF that tracks the Footsie is an example of this.

By picking individual shares I’m confident I can make an average annual return of 12% to 15% over the long term. Successfully hitting this investment objective could trim years off the date upon when I could realistically retire.

Let’s say that I have £250 a month to invest in stocks. If UK shares continue to produce that 10% average yearly return they have over the past decade I would, after 30 years, have made a healthy £493,400.

If I then applied the 4% withdrawal rule I’d have earned a passive income of £19,376.

However, if I manage to hit that 15% yearly rate of return I would be living off that healthy second income a full six and a half years earlier.

Buying dividend shares

I think that buying dividend shares is a particularly-good way to reach my investment objectives. The regular income they produce can be reinvested so I can boost my returns through the miracle of compound interest.

Dividend shares can also better help my portfolio weather tough economic periods, providing a more consistent long-term return.

Income stocks, for example, can help protect me from runaway inflation. What’s more, the non-cyclical operations of many income stocks (like utilities, telecoms and defence companies) gives them supreme earnings stability during downturns.

2 income stocks I own

Persimmon is one top FTSE 100 dividend share I’ve bought to help me retire early. I was attracted to its vast double-digit yield, which currently sits at an index-leading 15.3%.

It’s true that the housebuilder could face some near-term trouble as rising interest rates temper home sales. But over the long term I think I will deliver terrific returns as construction rates increase to meet demand. The National Housing Federation for instance says that 340,000 new homes are currently needed each year.

I’ve also invested in 4.3%-yielding property stock Tritax Big Box REIT. I think it will deliver splendid shareholder profits as e-commerce growth drives demand for its warehouse and logistics centres. That’s even though a failure to acquire decent assets could negatively impact its growth prospects.

I also like Tritax because, as a real estate investment trust, it pays 90% of yearly profits out by way of dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Persimmon and Tritax Big Box REIT. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tritax Big Box REIT. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 250 housebuilder for returns and growth?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 stock to see if it could grow due to burgeoning…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares look cheap and will soon yield 5.6%. I’d buy them today

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have struggled to deliver much growth in recent years but the income they are set to pay should…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Despite the tech sell-off, I’d consider these as possible FTSE 100 shares to buy

| Jabran Khan

This Fool delves deeper into the tech sell-off that has caused many FTSE 100 shares to fall and looks at…

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

Can I profit from the Bed Bath & Beyond share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Bed Bath & Beyond share price is down two thirds over the past year. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 47% over the year, Hargreaves Lansdown shares are looking very attractive!

| Dr. James Fox

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have performed poorly over the past year, but the company has registered some impressive results in 2022.

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Company Comment

Is the Woodbois share price set to climb again?

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has fallen from its 2022 peak. If there's fresh growth to come, we might be looking…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE shares have crashed in 2022. I’d buy 1 now!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE stocks have plunged in value over six months. They've also crashed over the past year. But I'd…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

I’d avoid Scottish Mortgage and buy Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity today

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust took too big a gamble on high-risk growth stocks, so I'm now backing Terry Smith's Fundsmith…

Read more »