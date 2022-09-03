Home » Investing Articles » What’s next for UK stocks?

What’s next for UK stocks?

I think that persistent inflation is going to push UK stocks lower. Here’s how I plan to take advantage of an extended downturn in share prices.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".

Image source: Getty Images

UK stocks have been struggling lately. The FTSE 100 is down 4% since the start of the year and the FTSE 250 has fallen by 22%.

A drop in share prices can sometimes generate attractive investment opportunities. But are they about to recover, or do they have further to fall?

In general, I don’t base investment decisions on what the stock market is about to do. Nonetheless, I do think that it’s important to have an idea about the general outlook for British shares.

My view is that UK stocks still have further to go. I think that the pressure from inflation that has been weighing on share prices isn’t likely to let up in the near future. 

Inflation

British shares have been falling because the Bank of England has been raising interest rates. As interest rates go up, saving money (rather than investing it) becomes more attractive and share prices come down.

Interest rates have been going up in order to try and bring inflation under control. The Bank’s target rate of inflation is around 2%.

The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading in the UK was 122.5 in July. That means that prices are 10.1% higher than they were a year ago, when the number was 111.3.

Back in December, the CPI was at 115.1. That means that even if there’s no more inflation at all in 2022, inflation will still be at 6.4% at the end of the year.

Given that it’s aiming for 2% inflation, I can’t see the Bank of England leaving interest rates where they are with inflation above 6%. That means that I think interest rates have further to rise.

As a result, I think that UK stocks have further to come down. I don’t expect the recent rally in UK share prices to prove sustainable.

What I’m doing

Given that I’m expecting British shares to fall, what do I plan to do? Put simply, I plan on doing what I always do, which is trying to buy shares in quality companies when they trade at attractive prices.

At the moment, I have investments in two UK stocks. The first is Experian and the second is Halma

Experian shares currently trade at a level higher than I’d like to buy them at. The share price is currently around £25.80 and I’m looking for closer to £23.

A further decline in the price of British shares might give me another chance to buy Experian stock at attractive prices, though. So I’m keeping a close eye on things and making sure I’m ready to take an opportunity if one arises.

By contrast, I think that the Halma share price is attractive right now. As I write, its shares trade at £20.16 and I’m looking to buy this stock anywhere under £20. 

If UK stocks sell off further, I’ll see that as an opportunity to buy more shares at even more attractive prices. So while I have a bearish outlook, I think this could be a great opportunity for me to buy British!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Experian and Halma. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian and Halma. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let. I’d rather buy these 2 high-yield FTSE 100 dividend shares 

| Harvey Jones

I'd rather pop dividend shares in a tax-free ISA than have the hassle of managing a property!

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

3 top dividend forecasts for September

| Alan Oscroft

Dividend forecasts are growing ever stronger for a number of companies. In September, I'll be looking for evidence to support…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Best British income stocks for September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share the top income stocks they’d buy in September, which comprised mostly energy and…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

How I’m setting up my Stocks and Shares ISA for a stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

Our author is expecting a sharp decline in share prices. Here’s how he’s setting up his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Which UK shares would Warren Buffett buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

UK investors are worried about the economic outlook at the moment. But how might Warren Buffett see things should he…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares to buy in September

| Christopher Ruane

This month, I'm intending to buy more boohoo shares, as well as opening up a new position in my portfolio…

Read more »

Middle age senior woman sitting at the table at home working using computer laptop clueless and confused expression with arms and hands raised.
Investing Articles

Down 55% this year, is it time to load up on Nvidia stock?

| Nathan Marks

Nvidia’s products are now a matter of national security for the US government. Increased regulation has worsened volatility but is…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

Is the Haleon share price slide a buying opportunity?

| James J. McCombie

The Haleon share price has slid over pending Zantac lawsuits. I think the reaction is overblown, and like the stock…

Read more »