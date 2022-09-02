Home » Investing Articles » Lloyds shares are still below 45p! Should I be rushing to buy?

Lloyds shares are still below 45p! Should I be rushing to buy?

Trading for below 45p, this Fool explains why at their current price he would be rushing to add Lloyds shares to his portfolio.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds shares (LSE: LLOY) shares have failed to excite over the last five years. During this time, the stock is down 32%.

Across the last 12 months, it’s down 1%, meaning today I can pick up the FTSE 100 bank for just 43p.

Why is Lloyds so cheap? And should I be in a rush to snap up some shares at this price?

Rising interest rates

Let’s start with the most obvious factor surrounding Lloyds right now. Interest rates.

This year has seen inflation run rife. And therefore, to combat this the Bank of England has been hiking rates. In its latest update, it pushed up rates by 0.5% to 1.75%, a figure not seen for years.

With some predicting inflation could reach 18% come next year, it seems likely that the BoE isn’t finished just yet. For Lloyds, this is a good thing.

This is because it allows the bank to charge customers more when they borrow from it. And in turn, this boosts Lloyds’ revenue. The hikes already seen in 2022 could have contributed to its net income rising 12% in the first half. The upgraded outlook for its net interest margin could also be attributed to rising rates.

However, it’s not just the potential for higher interest rates that draw me to the stock. With inflation over 10%, cash in a current account is losing its value. And with that, its 4.9% dividend yield is an attractive proposition. This stream of passive income is a smart way for me to put my money to work. Given the current economic climate, this seems ideal.

Adding to this, its 7.1 price-to-earnings ratio is a further benefit. Compared to its FTSE 100 peers, this looks cheap.

With that said, as one of the UK’s largest mortgage lenders, the slowdown in the housing market could be of concern. However, its new rental venture, Citra Living, shows the business is diversifying. Through this, it plans to buy 50,000 homes by the end of the decade. With the firm predicting demand to increase across the next five years, I think this could be a strong move by Lloyds.

Not all good news

While I see plenty of benefits, there are a few issues that worry me.

To start, rising interest rates are good. However, they may also mean people default on their payments. It could also see new business dropping off.

On top of this, the UK is set to fall into a recession. Lloyds has struggled in previous crises, so as a potential investor this is alarming.

Should I buy?

At its cheap price of 43p, is it time to add Lloyds to my portfolio?

I’d say yes. The months ahead may be rocky, but at this price, I think the shares are too good to pass on. The bank is set to benefit from rising rates in the future. And with its low valuation, high dividend yield, and rental venture, I’d happily buy the stock today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the stock market is tumbling and what I’m doing about it

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines four reasons behind the fall this week in the stock market but comments on why he's buying…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are down nearly 45%: is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

Scottish Mortgage shares have suffered this year. However, this Fool explains why he'd buy the stock today.

Read more »

Little daughter and her mother watching educational program on digital tablet
Investing Articles

The biggest FTSE 100 company you have never heard of

| James Beard

James Beard reviews one of the lesser-known members of the FTSE 100 with a view to adding it to his…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

A surging dividend stock I’d buy for the electric vehicle revolution. Just not yet!

| Dr. James Fox

This dividend stock is up 90% over the last year, but there may be short-term challenges to overcome. Here's why…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Forget saving! I’m buying these 2 FTSE 100 stocks ahead of a lively autumn!

| Dr. James Fox

August has been relatively calm for the markets, but I'm expecting that to change. Here are two stocks I'm buying…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £150 a month in UK dividend shares to earn a second income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer considers how to earn passive income from dividend shares and five high-yielding top picks he’d buy today.

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks for September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in September, which included acquisition and accounting…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 underrated passive income stock to buy and hold!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is looking to boost his passive income stream and identifies one stock that he feels could be being…

Read more »