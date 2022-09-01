Home » Investing Articles » Woodbois shares have halved. Should I jump in now?

Woodbois shares have halved. Should I jump in now?

Woodbois shares have plummeted in value in recent months. They still don’t tempt our writer though. Here’s why.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

There was a flurry of interest from some investors regarding Woodbois (LSE: WBI) earlier this year. Woodbois shares reached a price of 8p each in May. They have since halved, although over the past 12 months, the share price decline has been a more modest 12%.

So given that I could now pick up twice as many Woodbois shares for the same amount of money as a few months ago, should I add them to my portfolio?

Is cheaper better?

First I think it is worth noting that just because something is half the price it used to be does not make it a bargain. If you offered me a chocolate teapot for a pound, I would not buy it. Offer it to me for 50p and I do not think it is any more of a bargain, despite the lower price.

That is because price is only one element of how to value shares, or indeed anything else. The other one is the quality of what is being sold. So when it comes to shares, if I like the company in the first place, I may consider whether the price looks like good value for me.

But if I am not compelled by the business to start with, simply having the chance to buy the shares cheaper than before does not in itself make them any more attractive to me. That is as true for Woodbois shares as for any other ones.

The Woodbois business model

I do think there are some attractive elements to the Woodbois business model. Demand for high-end furniture and home furnishings is likely to remain strong, I reckon. That could mean there is a decent customer pool Woodbois can target. Its control of forest land and ability to saw and manufacture in its own plants makes the company less reliant on third parties. That could help it differentiate itself from competitors, which could be good for profit margins.

But I see some disadvantages in the way Woodbois is set up too. For example, it is heavily reliant on a single African country – Gabon — for production. That means there are considerable political risks to the company. I may not be in a strong position to judge such risks.

On top of that, vertical integration can also have downsides. It brings higher capital costs compared to using third party manufacturers. It also means Woodbois needs to manage its supply chain carefully or risk not utilising its manufacturing capacity efficiently.

Overall, although I think Woodbois is in a potentially lucrative business, I feel nervous about how it has concentrated its operations quite narrowly. If something goes wrong in Gabon generally, such as a strike by port workers, Woodbois could see a big hit to its revenues. Even though it has operations in Mozambique, any widespread problem in Gabon would be bad news for Woodbois.

My move on Woodbois shares

The balance of risk and potential reward offered by Woodbois shares therefore does not appeal to me. I feel uncomfortable assessing some of the risks faced by the business as I feel they fall outside my circle of competence as an investor.

So despite the share price halving in recent months, I will not be adding Woodbois to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

9.8% dividend yield! Should I buy Abrdn shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in asset manager Abrdn currently have a huge dividend yield. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should buy the…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks to buy in September

| Charlie Keough

With inflation on the rise, this Fool picks out two top dividend stocks he'd buy this month to combat rising…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Bed Bath & Beyond stock for my portfolio?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors have been piling into Bed Bath & Beyond shares recently. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should follow…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

How I can make £1,000 in passive income during a recession

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights how it's possible for him to generate four-figures in passive income, even during a downturn.

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

As the boohoo share price drops below 40p, is it a no-brainer buy?

| Andrew Mackie

Down 90% from its all-time high, Andrew Mackie examines the outlook for the Boohoo share price.

Read more »

Young man exercising in his house gym, doing push ups
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares offering more than just dividends!

| Mark Tovey

I have been looking carefully at shareholder discounts offered by two cheap UK shares, which could help me maximise my…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Investing Articles

A hidden gem in the FTSE 350

| Anton Balint

I believe I've found an under-the-radar FTSE 350 stock with long-term growth potential and strong brand name to consider for…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

Will the American consumer lead the way to economic recovery again? If so, this is the UK stock to buy

| Michael Hawkins

Given the volume of negative economic news dominating our headlines, placing faith in the American consumer via this UK stock…

Read more »