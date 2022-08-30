Home » Investing Articles » Here’s a top EV stock hiding in plain sight in the FTSE 100

Here’s a top EV stock hiding in plain sight in the FTSE 100

Jon Smith writes about a top EV stock that he feels hasn’t been appreciated enough for future growth potential in this sector.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street

Image source: Getty Images

Electric vehicles (EV) are becoming more and more popular. Even though the term is fairly narrow by definition, ‘EV stocks’ is a broader phrase used to describe any firm directly or indirectly associated with components that go into making an EV. As such, some aren’t completely obvious at first glance. Here’s a top EV stock in the FTSE 100 that I think has gone under the radar.

A key cog in the EV chain

The company I’m referring to is Glencore (LSE:GLEN). The global commodity trader is best known for the large amounts of oil and gas produced and marketed. However, it’s also involved in various other metals and minerals that are vital for the success of EVs going forward.

Lithium is one of the key inputs for the car batteries. Yet cobalt, copper and nickel are also needed. Glencore happens to be one of the largest producers of the latter three.

For example, in April the company announced that it would be supplying cobalt that it mines to General Motors for use in lithium battery cathodes. Cobalt is added to the battery to increase longevity and energy use.

Another case in point is the higher amount of copper needed for EVs. In a conventional car, between 18-49 pounds of copper is needed. In a hybrid car, this jumps to 85 pounds, with a battery electric vehicle needing 183 pounds!

Clearly, Glencore is well-positioned in the market to be able to supply and profit from the demand that EV manufacturers will see going forward. A continued uplift in consumer demand should naturally filter down to a producer like Glencore.

Value in Glencore

I’ve established that Glencore is a valid EV stock and could perform well if this trend continues for years to come. But does it make sense for me to buy into this FTSE 100 business at the moment?

One concern I always have with commodity stocks is the fact that the share price is linked not just to company performance. It’s heavily weighted towards the movements in core commodity prices. What if the oil price dropped 50% tomorrow? The Glencore share price is probably going to take a similar short-term hit, regardless of what this means for the business fundamentally.

The share price is already up 53% over the past year, and a whopping 191% over two years. Yet the price-to-earnings ratio sits at 11.4, which isn’t a high figure by any stretch. So I wouldn’t say the business is overvalued.

Further, even if it takes a while for earnings to be lifted by higher demand, I’m able to pick up a generous dividend. The current yield is 4.3%, with a latest $1.45bn special distribution due to strong interim profits.

From my perspective, I don’t think the potential for Glencore from the EV sector is being spoken about enough. That’s why I’m considering buying some stock now, to hold for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Should I snap up BT shares at 153p?

| Dylan Hood

BT shares have been falling in 2022. However, with a low price-to-earnings ratio and a good dividend, I think it…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If I had £1,500 to invest, here are the top FTSE shares I’d buy now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer would happily put £500 today into each of these three FTSE 100 shares. Here, he explains his enthusiasm…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

4 top dividend shares to help me battle 18% inflation

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over a few of his current favourite dividend shares that can help him fight against inflation erosion.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Could the stock market crash in September?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he's hopeful there won't be a stock market crash this autumn -- but is prepared in…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are down 36%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

The bursting of the tech bubble has dragged Scottish Mortgage shares down drastically. This Fool assesses if now is the…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

With Rolls-Royce shares in pennies, is now the time to swoop?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have tumbled 30% in the past year alone. Our writer explains why he's been buying -- and what…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 shares to buy for a market correction

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods discusses two FTSE 100 companies he thinks could provide opportunity in a falling market.

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Here are two beaten-down growth stocks I like the look of today

| Dylan Hood

Inflation and interest rates have been wreaking havoc with markets, pushing down valuations. This Fool looks at two stocks to…

Read more »