Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I’ve just bought these FTSE 250 shares

Here’s why I’ve just bought these FTSE 250 shares

These FTSE 250 shares are offering excellent long-term buying opportunities, says Roland Head.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset

Image source: Getty Images

I bought shares in two FTSE 250 companies in August. As a long-term investor, I don’t trade very often, so it was a busy month for me.

In both cases, I bought more shares to add to existing holdings. Today, I want to explain why I’m excited enough about these companies to invest — despite the uncertain economic outlook.

A top family retailer

My first buy was retailer Dunelm Group (LSE: DNLM). This FTSE 250 business is well known for its wide range of affordable homewares. Dunelm is also expanding into the furniture market. The company recently opened a new warehouse to support this side of the business.

Trading boomed during the pandemic, as locked-down shoppers updated their homes. Dunelm’s share price also boomed, hitting record highs of almost 1,500p.

The stock has since fallen by more than 50%, to around 700p. That’s left Dunelm trading on around 10 times 2022/23 forecast earnings, with a potential 6% dividend yield.

City analysts have already factored in a fall in profits next year. However, the big risk is that a UK recession could be longer and deeper than expected. That could result in a much sharper fall in sales.

I can’t rule out this risk. But Dunelm has several qualities that mean I think this business will recover strongly and return to growth.

3 reasons why I’ve bought

Dunelm has strong finances with minimal debt. The group generates plenty of cash and has high profit margins — around 13% at last count. This should mean that any short-term slump in sales will be manageable.

Secondly, the founding Adderley family still own more than 40% of Dunelm shares. My experience is that family-controlled businesses tend to be run for the long term, to protect the family’s assets (and income). As a long-term investor, that’s what I want too.

Finally, I’m impressed that Dunelm has managed to recruit Alison Brittain to be its new chair. Brittain has a strong track record as CEO at FTSE 100 firm Whitbread (which owns Premier Inn).

On balance, I think Dunelm’s share price slump is offering investors a chance to profit from future growth. That’s why I bought more Dunelm shares in August.

A leading global business

Rising energy prices and supply chain problems have become everyday complaints over the last couple of years. To increase my exposure to energy and shipping without investing directly in these sectors, I’ve been buying shares in Clarkson (LSE: CKN).

This FTSE 250 firm was founded more than 170 years ago and is now the world’s leading shipbroker and shipping services business. Clarkson is active in sectors including oil and gas, renewables, dry bulk (e.g. grain) and container shipping.

Recent trading has been strong. I think this is likely to continue, given the uncertain and changing conditions in global energy markets.

One concern is that a major global recession could see shipping demand fall. That could hit profits.

However, Clarkson says that a “structural supply shortage in the global shipping fleet” is expected to keep shipping rates and ship prices high. High commodity prices also tend to be good for shipping.

Clarkson shares have fallen by around 25% from their pandemic highs. This FTSE 250 stock looks decent value to me at current levels.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has positions in Clarkson and Dunelm Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

2 high-dividend stocks I’ve bought for passive income!

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is packed with top dividend stocks with strong yields. And I'm thinking of building my stake…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’m buying for their defensive qualities and global portfolios!

| Dr. James Fox

Amid recession forecasts around the world, I'm looking at FTSE 100 stocks with defensive qualities to help my portfolio grow.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 ways I’d imitate Warren Buffett during a stock market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the strategy points he can take away for uncertain times from looking at how Warren Buffett invests.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Don’t ‘save’ for retirement! I’d buy UK value stocks for lifelong passive income

| Royston Wild

Savings rates still lag what I can expect to make with UK shares by a huge distance. Here's how I'm…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Why I’ve bought FTSE 100 stocks to target £18,211 passive income for life!

| Royston Wild

Investing in FTSE 100 stocks can be the key to unlocking tremendous long-term wealth. Here's how I'm planning to build…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

My top shares to buy for autumn gains in an uneven stock market recovery!

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market has been pushing upwards in recent months, but that's not an indication of where it will go…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

1 beaten down growth stock to buy right now

| Stephen Wright

With shares down 32% since the beginning of the year, our author thinks that Salesforce is a growth stock now…

Read more »

Young casual man and girl using laptop while looking at invoice and plan the budget to save.
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price headed back below 40p?

| Alan Oscroft

I'm starting to think the Lloyds share price might be headed even further downwards in the second half of 2022.…

Read more »