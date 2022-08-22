Home » Investing Articles » Cineworld shares crash: here’s what I’m doing

Cineworld shares crash: here’s what I’m doing

Shares in the cinema chain have nosedived since news it could be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here’s what I plan to do next.

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background

Image source: Getty Images

Last week was a bad one for Cineworld (LSE: CINE) shares due to press speculation around a US Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. That sent its shares down sharply. And on Monday the world’s second-largest cinema chain said a voluntary US filing was a possibility.

With almost $9bn of debt on the balance sheet, the chain has struggled to recover since the pandemic. The shares plummeted over 80% on the original speculation around Chapter 11 as shareholders rushed to pull their money out. So, as Cineworld shares crash, here’s what I plan to do (spoiler, I’m not buying!)

The backstory

The most pressing problems started for Cineworld with the onset of the pandemic. As the world was forced into lockdown, Cineworld was forced to halt its business. It closed the doors of all of its 751 locations across the globe. Evidently, this meant that cash flows dried up and losses began to climb.

As the situation worsened, the firm was forced to take on numerous debts, which today stand at almost $9bn in total value. This is an extremely worrying figure, especially in today’s ever-higher-interest-rates environment. Couple this with the fact that the firm’s market cap has now shrunk to just £56m, and it becomes even clearer how bleak the situation is.

In a recent update, the group also announced that recent admission levels had failed to meet predictions. A key driver behind this has been the increase of at-home streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus. It has also struggled with a shortage of big-budget films, which seems to have deterred viewers.

These factors have combined, forcing the company into bankruptcy. Cineworld announced on Wednesday that it was in talks to try and secure a potential balance sheet restructuring. But it highlighted the risk of a “very significant dilution” of shareholder interests. The cinema chain has hired lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and consultants from AlixPartners to advise on its bankruptcy process, according to reports.

What I’m doing now

So, am I looking to get my hands on the shares at dirt-cheap levels? Absolutely not! The massive debt and bankruptcy situation is a clear red flag to me. In addition to this, around 146m Cineworld shares (which represents 16% of the float) are held in short positions, which signifies the shares could fall further. Short selling involves betting on a company stock going down and is usually undertaken by expert traders.

I’ll be keeping tabs on the group’s restructuring. And although I’m not holding out much hope, there’s always the possibility of a turnaround. However, given the magnitude of the situation, this seems unlikely. At present, I think there are much safer speculative stocks to buy out there.

Lessons learned

I think that this situation has reminded me of a key lesson in investing: always closely monitor the fundamentals of companies. Although the group plans to undertake a restructuring, there are too many red flags for me to consider buying the stock. I’ll be keeping eye on the company from the sidelines to see how the situation plays out.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Is this property penny stock one to buy or avoid?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this penny stock operating in the property sector and decides if he would…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

5 reasons this FTSE 100 stock is a great buy

| Stephen Wright

I think that Experian is a top FTSE 100 stock now and for the next decade. Here are five reasons…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 100 defence stock be perfect for growth and supercharging returns?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 stock that could continue growing and provide excellent levels of…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £25 a week for lifelong passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

It's possible to build passive income of £20,000 a year with just £25 a week. Here's how my investing strategy…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

2 meme stocks that are exploding higher in August

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two high-profile meme stocks that have seen sharp rallies in the past few weeks.

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Could this discounted UK stock soar with inflation tipped to hit 18%?

| Dr. James Fox

Inflation is a major issue facing the UK and elsewhere in the world. But what will this mean for the…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

4 stock market ideas to help me finish 2022 in the black

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains a few tactical stock market ideas and thoughts on how he can get the most out of…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try and turn £500 into £1,000 using the Warren Buffett method

| Christopher Ruane

Could using the Warren Buffett investing formula help our writer try and double his money? He thinks so -- and…

Read more »