Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £1,000 buys 305 shares of this red hot UK financial stock that’s smashing Lloyds

£1,000 buys 305 shares of this red hot UK financial stock that’s smashing Lloyds

Investors in Lloyds will be chuffed with the performance of the shares over the last year. However, they could have generated much higher returns with this stock.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds shares have performed well recently. Over the last year, they’ve risen about 36%.

Yet that return looks rather pedestrian relative to the gains generated by a financial stock in the FTSE 250 index. With this stock, investors could have picked up another 20 percentage points or so.

A hot stock in the FTSE 250

The one I’m talking about is CMC Markets (LSE: CMCX). It’s a leading online trading and investment business.

Founded in 1989, it operates in 12 countries today. Services offered include stock and ETF trading (commission-free in many cases), FX trading, spread betting and contracts for difference (CFDs) trading, and white label solutions for other companies.

At present, CMC shares trade for £3.27. That means £1,000 buys around 305 shares (ignoring trading commissions).

The stock – which is up almost 60% over the last year – may not be at these levels for much longer though. I reckon it may only be a matter of time until investors spot the opportunity here.

The investment opportunity

Looking at the set-up, there’s a lot to like about CMC shares, in my view. For a start, the company is well placed to benefit from volatility in the stock market (which is picking up as a result of several factors).

When markets become volatile, investors and traders tend to place more trades. This translates to more revenue for the company (which takes a slice of every transaction through a spread between buy and sell prices).

Second, the company has recently done some white label deals that could massively boost growth. One such deal was with Aussie bank Westpac (one of the big four banks in Australia).

This is expected to increase the company’s user base significantly. And it should cement the company as the country’s second largest stockbroker.

I’ll point out that I’ve used the company’s investment platform in Australia and it’s really good. With commission-free trading on offer for Australian share trades under $1,000, and zero fees for US stock trades, it’s very cost effective.

Third, the valuation looks attractive. Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only 11.6.

That multiple looks too low to me. To my mind, there’s definitely scope for a valuation re-rating at some stage.

Finally, the company is hiking its dividend. In November, it lifted its H1 payout by a whopping 77% to 5.5p per share.

For the current financial year, analysts expect a payout of 14.7p per share. That puts the dividend yield at about 4.5%.

Worth a look?

Now, of course, there are risks here. One is competition.

Today, this area of financial services is intensively competitive. One rival to keep an eye on is Robinhood Markets (I just bought shares in this firm), which is having a huge amount of success at the moment.

Another risk is regulation. In the future, regulators could decide to clamp down on higher-risk products like CFDs.

Overall though, I see a lot of potential. I think this FTSE 250 stock warrants further research.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Robinhood Markets. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

What next for the Greggs share price after 2025 sales growth?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors got a bit ahead of themselves with enthusiasm for the Greggs share price in recent years. How does it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why value shares are outperforming growth stocks in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The smart money's expecting a rotation into value shares to continue over the next 12 months. But is this where…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 underdog with 7% dividend yield: could this turnaround play deliver big?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie spotlights a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock with a 7% dividend and potential long-term growth, highlighting early signs of…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Greggs shares just 1 month ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Greggs' shares just keep falling, despite the underlying business continuing to grow its sales. Is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

What’s stopping Tesla stock from crashing?

| Christopher Ruane

Even as its car business struggles to maintain sales volumes, Tesla stock has been doing very well. Christopher Ruane is…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is there really this much value left in Tesco’s near-£5 share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has surged to levels not seen in nearly 20 years, yet the retailer’s improving fundamentals suggest the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I turn a £20,000 investment into £12,959 a year in dividends with this superb FTSE 100 income share?

| Simon Watkins

This overlooked income share is building major momentum, with rising earnings, strong cash generation and dividend forecasts that could surprise…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are around an all-time high after its full-year results, so why am I buying more?

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce shares keep climbing, but the results point to value the market hasn’t caught up with. That’s exactly why I’m…

Read more »