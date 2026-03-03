Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » What next for the Greggs share price after 2025 sales growth?

What next for the Greggs share price after 2025 sales growth?

Investors got a bit ahead of themselves with enthusiasm for the Greggs share price in recent years. How does it look after FY results?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

The Greggs (LSE: GRG) share price had been beloved of growth investors for some time, and I really don’t understand why. Yes, it’s a successful high street bakery chain, and it’s become a regular favourite with customers.

But it’s a very competitive business, and it’s not really a very hard business model to emulate. Seeing Greggs shares peak at a price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation of over 30 back in late 2021 was really just too much, I feel. That’s up there with some AI tech growth stocks.

The Greggs share price is now below 50% of that high point. And on Tuesday (3 March) we had a set of 2025 full-year results that I think make it look much better value. So what’s in store now?

Mixed results

The results painted a mixed picture of 2025. Sales rose by 6.8% compared to 2024. But underlying profit before tax dropped 9.4%, with underlying earnings per share off by 10.7%.

Still, this was all largely in line with expectations. And at least operating cash inflow improved, up 4.6% on the previous year. The dividend was held at 69p per share, for a 4.4% yield on the previous day’s closing price.

The share price barely moved in response, but there really weren’t any surprises here. Looking forward, CEO Roisin Currie spoke of hopes that “easing inflationary pressures should provide some support to consumer spending and demand for convenient food-on-the-go continues to underpin the market.

Margins squeezed

Greggs has been doing well with maintaining, and even growing, market share. And that, in part, comes from keeping prices as low as possible. But it hurts margins, with Greggs’ underlying operating profit margin falling to 8.7% in 2025, down from 9.7% the year before. The company suffered supply-cost inflation too, which really didn’t help.

So what should we look for in the years ahead? I expect steady, though not stellar, growth. And as inflation cools, I could see like-for-like sales picking up again.

If that’s what happens, it would be largely in line with broker forecasts. They’re often updated in the light of new results. But I don’t really expect much change this time considering the largely-as-expected outcome.

Analysts see modest earnings rises in the next couple of years, suggesting a P/E of about 12 by 2027 based on the current share price.

Valuation tight?

The problem for me is that I’d be happier seeing that kind of valuation today, with a prospect of a significant lowering over the next couple of years.

I expect a decent recovery from Greggs. And the past few years actually held something positive too.

We saw the food-to-go market is resilient, even in the face of the inflation we’ve suffered since 2020. The movement of the business more to cut-price competition does concern me, though.

I do think investors could do well to consider Greggs shares now, particularly if the progressive dividend keeps up. And we could see a new growth phase for the share price. But for me, I see better value options.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Why value shares are outperforming growth stocks in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The smart money's expecting a rotation into value shares to continue over the next 12 months. But is this where…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 underdog with 7% dividend yield: could this turnaround play deliver big?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie spotlights a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock with a 7% dividend and potential long-term growth, highlighting early signs of…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Greggs shares just 1 month ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Greggs' shares just keep falling, despite the underlying business continuing to grow its sales. Is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 305 shares of this red hot UK financial stock that’s smashing Lloyds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in Lloyds will be chuffed with the performance of the shares over the last year. However, they could have…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

What’s stopping Tesla stock from crashing?

| Christopher Ruane

Even as its car business struggles to maintain sales volumes, Tesla stock has been doing very well. Christopher Ruane is…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is there really this much value left in Tesco’s near-£5 share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has surged to levels not seen in nearly 20 years, yet the retailer’s improving fundamentals suggest the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I turn a £20,000 investment into £12,959 a year in dividends with this superb FTSE 100 income share?

| Simon Watkins

This overlooked income share is building major momentum, with rising earnings, strong cash generation and dividend forecasts that could surprise…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are around an all-time high after its full-year results, so why am I buying more?

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce shares keep climbing, but the results point to value the market hasn’t caught up with. That’s exactly why I’m…

Read more »