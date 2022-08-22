Home » Investing Articles » 5 reasons this FTSE 100 stock is a great buy

5 reasons this FTSE 100 stock is a great buy

I think that Experian is a top FTSE 100 stock now and for the next decade. Here are five reasons why I’m looking to buy shares in the business today.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

In my view, Experian (LSE:EXPN) is one of the best UK stocks on the market right now. It’s a FTSE 100 stock that I would buy today and hold for the next decade.

The stock is down 9% compared to where it was a year ago. But I think that the underlying business is one to own for the next decade. 

I own Experian shares in my portfolio. At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28, there’s a risk the stock is over-valued.

Nevertheless, I think that the quality of the business justifies the price tag. Here are five reasons why I’d be happy to buy Experian shares today.

An indispensable business

The most important feature of Experian’s business, in my view, is that it provides an indispensable service. There are two reasons for this. 

First, an Experian credit report is a requirement for the majority of US mortgages. This gives the company’s earnings a high degree of stability.

Second, the cost of a credit report to a bank is negligible compared to the risk it offsets. On average, a credit report costs around 0.1% of the value of a mortgage.

To me, this means that Experian’s core business is likely to be doing well a decade from now. 

Limited competition

Experian operates in an industry with limited competition.  It’s not the only credit bureau, but I don’t think that there is any significant threat of disruption.

Equifax and TransUnion also offer similar products. But the competition doesn’t, as far as I can see, threaten Experian’s business.

The low cost of credit reports as a percentage of a mortgage means that banks typically want all three reports. And even if they don’t, all three are a requirement for US mortgages.

All of this means that I think that Experian is well-protected from its competitors.

Strong margins

Experian’s advantages result in a business that has impressive financial metrics. 

Last year, Experian used $400m in fixed assets and generated $1.37bn in operating income. That’s a 330% return, which I think is impressive. 

By comparison, Apple generates a return of 303%, Alphabet achieves 75%, and Meta Platforms manages 63%. In other words, the FTSE 100 stock generates cash more efficiently than some of the best big tech companies around.

Barriers to entry

An attractive business is likely to attract competition, which presents a risk to shareholders. But Experian’s business is well-protected from disruption.

The company’s database is an asset that is hard to replicate. It covers around 1.2bn people and around 145m businesses.

Its size is one issue but there’s also an issue of where it comes from. Experian’s data comes from various financial institutions that a new operation would find hard to match.

I therefore think that Experian’s attractive business metrics are well protected from disruption.

Growth opportunities

The risk with Experian’s business is that demand might slow down as rising interest rates result in fewer mortgage applications. But in my view this is a short-term issue.

Moreover, even if mortgage demand in the US does slow, I think that the company has some attractive growth opportunities to offset this.

Experian has been establishing a dominant position in Latin America, most notably Brazil. This, in my view, should help earnings continue to move forwards even in a slow US market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Alphabet (C shares), Experian, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, and Experian. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 100 defence stock be perfect for growth and supercharging returns?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 stock that could continue growing and provide excellent levels of…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £25 a week for lifelong passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

It's possible to build passive income of £20,000 a year with just £25 a week. Here's how my investing strategy…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

2 meme stocks that are exploding higher in August

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two high-profile meme stocks that have seen sharp rallies in the past few weeks.

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Could this discounted UK stock soar with inflation tipped to hit 18%?

| Dr. James Fox

Inflation is a major issue facing the UK and elsewhere in the world. But what will this mean for the…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

4 stock market ideas to help me finish 2022 in the black

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains a few tactical stock market ideas and thoughts on how he can get the most out of…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try and turn £500 into £1,000 using the Warren Buffett method

| Christopher Ruane

Could using the Warren Buffett investing formula help our writer try and double his money? He thinks so -- and…

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

2 stocks I will ‘never’ buy even with free money

| Ben McPoland

Buying stocks is one of the best ways to build wealth. But not all companies can be winners. Here are…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

This dividend stock will drive my passive income strategy

| Hamish Cassidy

Rio Tinto has upheld its dividend policy throughout this year. I think this dividend stock will be the centrepiece of…

Read more »