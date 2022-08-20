Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest via my Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for £100k

How I’d invest via my Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for £100k

Zaven Boyrazian explains the best investing strategies to build up £100k in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Woman using laptop and working from home

Image source: Getty Images

One major advantage UK investors have is the Stocks and Shares ISA. With most people focused on finding the lowest trading commission fees, it’s easy to forget that taxes are a real expense to consider. And apart from having to pay HMRC on any profits made, the process of share matching for calculating capital gains tax is a headache in itself.

Fortunately, all of it can be legally bypassed with this nifty tax efficient account. All capital gains and dividends earned inside my ISA are protected from the taxman. And over the long term, the elimination of tax expenses has an enormous positive impact on the wealth-building process.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

That makes it arguably one of the best vehicles to grow my nest egg. So if I’m looking to build my first £100k, how would I use my ISA to do this?

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA to passively build wealth

There are very few restrictions on what I can and cannot buy in my Stocks and Shares ISA. So if I want to invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) to match the underlying performance of an index, I can. The UK is home to several indices, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 arguably the most popular.

The latter contains a broader range of smaller businesses, making it more volatile. In fact, over the first six months of 2022, the index fell by over 20% in the latest stock market correction. By comparison, the FTSE 100 was basically flat over the same period. But this increased risk comes with a higher reward.

On average, the FTSE 100 has delivered returns of around 8% per year, including dividends. The FTSE 250, on the other hand, is closer to 11%. And since I’m looking to maximise growth, I’m more interested in matching the higher performing index, even if there is a greater element of risk.

Assuming I can comfortably put aside £300 each month from my salary to invest in a FTSE 250 index tracker, hitting my £100k target would take 13 years.

Waiting for more than a decade is annoying. And I may even have to wait even longer if the stock market decides to have another downturn which, in my experience, that’s more likely than not.

Fortunately, there is an alternative investing strategy available that could accelerate the wealth-building process.

Reaching £100k faster

Investing through an ETF does have its advantages. Being able to put investments on autopilot without spending time researching stocks is delightful. And one way to accelerate the wealth-building process is to simply add more each month.

But it’s not always possible to find additional spare capital to put into my Stocks and Shares ISA. So, instead, I can seek to boost the average return through individual stock picking.

Stock picking requires a far more hands-on approach, analysing financial statements, business models, and industry trends, among countless other points of consideration. Needless to say, that’s a lot more work. And it doesn’t always pay off, since even the most promising stocks can turn out to be a loser.

But taking a stock-picking strategy is how investors like Warren Buffett made their fortune. And even if I only boost my returns to only 13%, that’s enough to wipe off more than a year from the waiting time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

2 Warren Buffett-style stocks I’ve bought!

| Royston Wild

I think these top UK shares could help me make a lot of cash. Here's why I think billionaire investor…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Vodafone, Deliveroo, FirstGroup

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest insider transactions at three FTSE…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price STILL too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price continues to command low P/E ratios and gigantic dividend yields. Do these make the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares keep falling. What’s gone wrong?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Last November, Rolls-Royce shares were trading above 150p. Now they've dipped below 82p. Are they back in Mr Market's bargain…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

2 growth shares I’d buy now without any hesitation

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two growth shares he thinks could prove to be fantastic contrarian buys.

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Stock market rally: is it time to start buying UK shares in an ISA?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A stock market rally could be on the horizon! Zaven Boyrazian explains how he's preparing his portfolio to capitalise on…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

What are the best UK shares to buy now if I’m aiming for a million?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The best UK shares to buy when aiming for a million are those with strong financials and wide moats. Zaven…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Forget savings accounts! 2 penny stocks I’d invest £500 in as inflation skyrockets

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I'm searching for the best UK penny stocks to buy now to outrun record inflation in 2022, 2023, and beyond.

Read more »