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The red lights are flashing for this FTSE 100 share! Will it crash?

IAG shares are down more than 6% since before the Iran war started. But Royston Wild thinks the FTSE 100 share could have further to fall…

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG) is one of the most volatile FTSE 100 shares right now. It’s moving sharply in response to choppy oil prices, which are themselves tracking events in the Middle East.

At 396.1p per share, IAG’s share price has gained ground after plunging at the start of the war in Iran. But it remains 6.3% lower than it was before the conflict began. And I fear the British Airways owner could be about to slide again…

Surging costs

Airlines are among the most vulnerable shares during this Middle East crisis. With oil prices spiking due to supply disruptions, these businesses face a sharp rise in costs. Fuel makes up roughly a quarter of their operating expenses.

Jet fuel prices have more than doubled since the start of the conflict, and were last around $1,530 per tonne. This is even more of an issue as many long-haul routes are covering larger distances by avoiding some Middle East airspace.

But it’s not just higher costs IAG needs to worry about. It’s also facing the prospect of not having enough fuel to get its planes off the ground. On Friday (10 April), the Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe) told the EU that shortages could emerge within three weeks if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. That’s according to the Financial Times.

Are there other risks?

The longer the conflict persists, the greater these risks become. But this creates another huge problem — more route disruptions, as key Middle Eastern destinations are avoided.

Flights between Amman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, and Tel Aviv have all been impacted in recent weeks. And though IAG plans to restart some in the next several weeks, an escalation of the conflict could scupper these plans.

It’s already warned of “further changes to our flying schedule” on Friday, announcing plans to trim the number of flights to Doha, Dubai, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv from pre-war levels.

Are IAG shares a buy?

Add in the impact of the war on broader inflation and economic growth, and I think things could get very tough for IAG and its shares. Holidays are among the first things consumer trim back on when they’re feeling the pinch. This could potentially prompt the company to slash its profit forecasts, with knock-on effects for the share price.

It is worth noting, however, that the popularity of brands like British Airways could help IAG outperform the broader sector. And with its budget airlines Aer Lingus and Vueling, it might also benefit if cash-strapped customers switch down from premium- and mid-tier operators.

Yet, for me, the risks of owning IAG shares are too high in the current climate. And especially when you consider that fierce competition is also putting the company’s sales and profit margins under huge pressure. On balance, this is a FTSE 100 share to think about avoiding.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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