Home » Investing Articles » Lloyds shares are down 8%: should I buy now?

Lloyds shares are down 8%: should I buy now?

Interest rates and inflation have been weighing on Lloyds shares so far this year. As rates continue to rise, is now the time to buy?

Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares have struggled so far in 2022, falling into the same bearish spiral experienced by most of the stock market. Year to date the shares are down 8%. This has largely been due to the economic backdrop. Rising interest rates and inflation have created a tough macroeconomic environment for stocks. That being said, Lloyds is actually up 4% over the last 12 months. So, is now the time to add this FTSE 100 stock to my portfolio? Let’s take a closer look.

The double-edged sword

It’s no secret that inflation has been wreaking havoc with markets in 2022. The pandemic is partly to blame for this as huge government stimulus coupled with supply shortages sent prices skyrocketing. Then rising energy prices from the Russia-Ukraine conflict sent inflation soaring across the globe again. In fact, in the UK and US, prices rose by 10.1% and 8.7% in June 2022.

The way that central banks are fighting this is by raising interest rates. When rates rise, people spend less, and economic growth slows. This is usually bad news for the stock market as it means people are less likely to invest in markets. Evidently, this is bad news for Lloyds shares. In addition to this, it means that people are less likely to take out loans, as they’re being charged more in interest on those loans.

However, the flip side of this argument is that when loans are taken out, Lloyds can charge more on them, hence increasing its own top line. Lloyds is already the UK’s largest mortgage lender and hence is in a good position to reap the benefits of hiked rates.

A good value stock?

A big part of why I like the look of Lloyds shares is due to their meaty 4.7% dividend. With inflation on the rise, stagnant money is losing value. The Lloyds dividend can help me mitigate this risk. In addition to this, with a 7.5 price-to-earnings ratio, the shares look cheap to me at 45p. Competitors HSBC and NatWest trade with P/E ratios of 9.6 and 10.5, which shows me that Lloyds shares are slightly undervalued compared to its market.

The stock may be good value, but this doesn’t mean that it’s recession-proof. With rates still on the rise, there’s serious talk of the UK entering a recession by the end of 2022. Lloyds has struggled during crisis times, and its share price has never fully recovered from 2008. This factor could hold the stock back throughout the rest of the year and beyond.

The verdict

So at 45p, are Lloyds shares a buy? I reckon so. The stock looks cheap to me, and the healthy dividend is always a bonus. Rising rates do pose a threat, but the financial sector is in a favourable position to manage this risk. Therefore, I’m looking at adding a Lloyds position to my portfolio in the near future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

The next bull run for FTSE 100 shares might have already started

| Alan Oscroft

In spite of the global economic gloom, FTSE 100 shares are set for big dividends this year. And investor optimism…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should I follow Warren Buffett and buy these 2 stocks?

| Andrew Woods

Warren Buffett recently added to his holdings in two companies, so should I now follow suit and imitate his investment…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Is it game over for the Cineworld share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Cineworld share price has fallen 95% over the past five years. But the board has a rescue plan. So…

Read more »

Portrait of construction engineers working on building site together
Investing Articles

Why I prefer Shell and BP shares over US oil companies

| Mark Tovey

Shell and BP shares look more attractive to me, because they are spending a larger share of operating cash flows…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Should I buy National Grid shares now while they’re below £12?

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why I think National Grid shares stand out in their sector as a potentially valuable addition to my dividend…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Creating lifelong passive income with just £4 a day! Here’s how

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income via dividend stocks is an important part of my portfolio. Here's how I could make £12,500 a year…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Should I buy Beyond Meat shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Beyond Meat shares have well and truly tanked. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy NIO stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

NIO stock has fallen back below $20. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Read more »