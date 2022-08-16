Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 stock could be perfect for dividends and growth!

This FTSE 100 stock could be perfect for dividends and growth!

This Fool is looking to boost his passive income stream with stocks that have growth prospects. Here’s one FTSE 100 pick he likes.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car

Image source: Getty Images

A FTSE 100 stock I’m considering adding to my holdings to boost my passive income stream is Anglo American (LSE:AAL). I also believe it has excellent growth prospects to continue providing consistent returns. Should I buy the shares?

Mining giant

As a quick reminder, Anglo is a global mining business. It has many assets and a presence in Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australia. Anglo produces a range of metals and other natural resources, including gold, platinum, diamonds, coal, base and ferrous metals, industrial minerals, and more.

So what’s happening with Anglo shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re currently trading for 2,980p, which is very similar to levels seen at this time last year when the stock was trading for 2,984p. Since the turn of the year, however, the shares have been pushed down due to macroeconomic factors and the events in Ukraine. Between mid-April to now, shares have dropped by 28%, from 4,155p to current levels.

A FTSE 100 stock with risks

I see two main issues linked to buying Anglo shares. First of all, the commodities market is a volatile one and is intrinsically linked with the state of the world economy. This volatility can have an effect on demand, which in turn can also affect balance sheets, performance, and returns.

This leads me nicely to my next point. The current state of the world economy, and its fragility, caused by macroeconomic headwinds, is a concern. Soaring inflation, the rising cost of materials, and the supply chain crisis could impact Anglo shares. Rising costs put pressure on profit margins, performance, and returns.

The bull case and my verdict

Let’s look at the positives then. I noted that the commodities market can be volatile, but I believe certain firms are somewhat immune to this. In my opinion Anglo is one such firm. This is usually due to their sheer size, global footprint, and financial strength. I believe it has the necessary tools to navigate current headwinds to continue to perform consistently and boost investor returns.

So what level of returns am I looking at currently? Well, the dividend yield of Anglo shares looks attractive to me currently at 6%. This is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3%-4%. Furthermore, it has also paid a dividend consistently since 2006. I am conscious that dividends are never guaranteed, however.

Next, Anglo’s drop in share price has made the shares look good value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just six. I’m confident that the share price will head upwards once more too.

Finally, Anglo has a good track record of performance to underpin returns and growth too. I am aware that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. The pandemic affected its revenue and profit levels but I note that 2021 was its biggest revenue generating year ever and it posted revenue far surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Although this may have been due to pent-up demand, I am buoyed by such performance.

Overall, I believe Anglo American is a top FTSE 100 stock that could boost my portfolio now and for the foreseeable future. I would happily add the shares to my holdings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce’s share price is recovering! Time to buy?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price has clawed back ground after plunging earlier this month. Should I buy the FTSE 100 firm on…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE stock to boost my passive income stream for years to come!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking for stocks to boost his passive income and dissects one FTSE stock he currently likes.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Darktrace share price soars 20% on takeover news! Who could be next?

| Harshil Patel

Takeover talks are in the air. Our writer considers several potential takeover targets following the Darktrace share price jump.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Should I be buying IAG shares today?

| John Choong

Since IAG reported its H1 results, its share price has been stagnant. So, should I buy its stock now to…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 growth stock I like for long-term growth and returns!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into a growth stock he is considering for his holdings to boost returns now and in…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The Ted Baker share price jumps 17% on takeover news! What’s next?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the reason behind the jump in the Ted Baker share price, and eyes up other potential…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’m up 57% with Bank of Georgia shares! Should I buy more?

| Dr. James Fox

Bank of Georgia shares have been good to me, and I'm looking to buy more. The stock is still cheap,…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Can Shell shares push higher? Or has this bull run come to an end?

| Dr. James Fox

Shell shares are up nearly 50% over the past 12 months. That's astonishing. But I feel this bull run might…

Read more »