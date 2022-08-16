Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’m investing in dividend stocks to generate additional income!

Here’s how I’m investing in dividend stocks to generate additional income!

Dividend stocks are an important part of my portfolio. These picks provide me with a regular source of income that I regularly reinvest.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks provide me with regular income through quarterly, biannual or annual payments. These dividends are by no means guaranteed — just look at what happened during the pandemic — but many companies have an impressive track record of growing and paying dividends for decades on end.

How I use dividend stocks

I’ve got a sizeable pot invested in stocks with strong dividend yields — it’s worth remembering that the dividend yield I get is always going to be reflective of the price I pay for the stock and not the spot price.

But right now, I don’t need the income. So I invest my payments to benefit from something called compound interest. This is the process of reinvesting my profits and earning interest on my interest.

For example, if I had £1,000 in a dividend stock, and reinvested my dividend payments every year, after 30 years I’d have £4,467 if I assume an average 5% yield. That’s a great return. And in the future, I can start taking dividend payments from this larger pot to top up my income.

Where am I investing?

As I’m investing for the long run, I’m looking for stocks that are unlikely to fail. I also want to find stocks offering a sustainable dividend yield and ideally firms with a good track record of paying a dividend year on year.

It’s important to note that really big dividend yields are often unsustainable, and therefore I’m steering clear of companies offering 12% yields, unless I’m content with them cutting the dividend at some point.

My top picks

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) is among my favourite dividend stocks. It currently offers me a 4.35% dividend yield, and I think there’s plenty of potential for growth in the share price. Higher interest rates mean higher margins for the bank. And interest rates are due to rise further this year as inflation moves towards 13%. The bank has already seen its margins improve over the last year.

While the forthcoming recession may create challenges in the near term, the long-run outlook is positive, in my opinion. The bank has fairly low-risk operations with the majority of its loans in the property sector. I also see strong long-term demand for property outstripping supply, and thus plenty of demand for mortgages.

Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) is a housebuilder stock that’s growing at an impressive rate. It recently announced that it expects pre-tax profit for the year to be at the top end of market forecasts — £417m. That’s way above 2021 (£319m) and double the profit levels achieved prior to the pandemic. So it’s certainly a growing developer.

It is also offering an attractive dividend yield of 6.7%. And that’s one of the advantages of buying on the dip — the yield is inflated. The firm recently said that demand remained strong and forward sales increased to £2.9bn from £2.7bn.

With interest rates rising, there could be some short-term challenges here. But in the long run, I’m confident demand will remain very strong. After all, there’s an acute shortage of houses in the UK.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox owns shares in Lloyds and Vistry Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Are lithium stocks a ticket to riches?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors are piling into lithium stocks on the back of the electric vehicle boom. Here, Edward Sheldon takes a look…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy with a spare £1,000

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how he's planning to deploy £1,000 to target growth in the mining and banking sectors within the…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

My Rio Tinto shares keep falling. Should I sell?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rio Tinto shares have crashed by over 22% since a recent peak on 7 June. After such a steep decline,…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

I think these are the best shares to buy now for the next decade!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian has potentially found two of the best shares to buy today trading at double-digit discounts for (hopefully) multi-decade…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

UK shares: 1 burgeoning tech stock to buy for returns and long-term growth!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking for the best UK shares to buy for his holdings that provide excellent returns and growth…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy for lifelong passive income!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares have proved to be excellent dividend stocks for many years. Here's why I think they'll continue…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

1 cheap penny stock that boosts passive income and has great growth prospects!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool likes this penny stock that currently looks good value for money, has an enticing dividend yield, and growth…

Read more »

Sun setting over a traditional British neighbourhood.
Investing Articles

Will the Taylor Wimpey share price rebound soon?

| John Choong

The Taylor Wimpey share price has jumped 10% since it bottomed last month. But will it continue its rally and…

Read more »