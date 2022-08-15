Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Aviva shares for the dividend in 2022 and 2023?

Should I buy Aviva shares for the dividend in 2022 and 2023?

Aviva shares have soared in value. Yet at current prices the insurer’s dividend yields still smash the market average. Should I buy the stock today?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Aviva (LSE: AV) shares have exploded in value following the release of strong financial results last week.

Yet despite this stunning rise, dividend yields at the FTSE 100 insurer remain enormous. For 2022, the shares carry a large 6.7% dividend yield. And for 2023 it moves to 7.1%.

These figures sprint past the Footsie forward average of 3.7%. But, of course, yield is based on broker estimates and, in reality, a final dividend can fall well short of City targets.

So how realistic are Aviva’s dividend forecasts right now? And should I buy the company for my Stocks and Shares ISA anyway?

Dividend cover

Dividend cover is one of the first things to look at when assessing a stock’s dividend prospects. Ideally, I look for payouts to be covered more than 2 times by anticipated earnings. Any reading below 1.5 could also suggest that dividend estimates might be a tad optimistic.

So whats the story for Aviva? A total payout of 31.4p per share is forecast for 2022. A larger 33.1p reward is expected for next year too. But based on these projections, dividend cover sits at just 1.4 and 1.6 times respectively.

Balance sheet

However, it’s also critical to look at the health of a company’s balance sheet. And in this regard I’m not as concerned about Aviva’s payout prospects as I am for many other UK income stocks. In fact, the firm’s cash-rich balance sheet is allowing it to return capital to shareholders at an impressive level.

Last week, the insurer said it will hike the interim dividend 40% year-on-year, to 10.3p per share. This was thanks to a sharp uptick in its capital ratio in the first half. Aviva’s Solvency II ratio ballooned to 213% from 186% a year earlier.

On top of this, it announced plans to launch another share buyback programme when it releases full-year results. This follows the £4.75bn capital return it executed back in May.

Is Aviva a buy?

Aviva’s share price467.9p
Price movement in 2022-15%
Market cap£13bn
Forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio10.9 times
Forward dividend yield6.7%
Dividend cover1.4 times

I’m expecting Aviva to pay the bulging dividends that brokers predict for 2022 and 2023. But as a long-term investor, I’m looking for more than this. I buy UK shares according to what returns I can expect, say, a decade from now.

I must say that I’m pretty excited by Aviva’s outlook for the next 10 years.

Thanks to massive restructuring and a drastically reduced geographic footprint, the company’s an excellent cash generator. Not only could this enable it to continue showering investors with big dividends, it also gives the firm financial firepower to carry out earnings-boosting acquisitions. Just like the recent £385m purchase of financial advisors Succession Wealth.

I also like its robust position in financial products like pensions and equity release. Demand for these products is likely to soar as Britain’s population rapidly ages. Furthermore, the steps it’s taking to digitalise its operations also gives it an edge over the broader market and should prove exceptional cross-selling opportunities.

Sure, sales might slip in the near term as the global economy weakens. But all things considered, I think it’s a top dividend stock to buy today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Are we about to see a raging bull market for shares?

| Kevin Godbold

Investor sentiment looks like it's changing and we could be in the early stages of a bull market for shares…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

I’m investing just £5 a day in income stock to aim for £8,000 a year in passive revenue!

| Dr. James Fox

Income stocks form the core part of my portfolio, offering me passive income with minimal effort. But I'm reinvesting my…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

3 dividend hero stocks for a monthly passive income

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

This Fool discusses the investment trusts capable of paying him a lifetime of growing passive income to supplement his portfolio…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

PayPal shares are rising again. Is now the time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a massive fall, PayPal shares are starting to recover. Edward Sheldon looks at what's going on and discusses whether…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Is now the perfect time to start buying AIM stocks?

| Paul Summers

Might it be worth taking on extra risk and buying AIM stocks for the recovery? One of our writers, though…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

1 top British growth stock I’d buy now

| Roland Head

This growth stock has tripled since October 2020. Roland Head explains why he still wants to buy this quality business.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Forget income bonds! I’d buy these 2 high-yield UK dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These two UK dividend shares offer significantly more attractive passive income than boring bonds, in my opinion.

Read more »

Family holding hands in a circle on a beach
Investing Articles

11% dividend yield! 1 FTSE 100 dividend share to buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I'm hunting for the best dividend shares in the FTSE 100 and this industry leader could be one of my…

Read more »