Home » Investing Articles » Is now a great time to start buying penny shares?

Is now a great time to start buying penny shares?

Are stock markets set for a rebound? If they are, there are plenty of penny shares around that might be good to buy in advance of any gains.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

Penny shares are generally taken to be ones trading for less than a pound. Strictly, they’re also on low market caps too. Right now, though, a number of FTSE 100 shares are also down on penny share valuations.

Most have suffered a few years of poor performance. And I reckon some of them can break back through the 100p barrier in the next few years.

How would I pick the best ones? I’d start the same way I would with much smaller penny shares. I’d get them together, looking at some fundamental figures.

There are only three on penny share prices in the FTSE 100. But including the FTSE 250, I find 16 stocks:

Penny shares

StockRecent
price		12-month
price		5-year
price		Fcast
P/E		Fcast
Yield
Hammerson26p-29%-90%-123.2%
Lloyds Banking Group46p-2%-29%6.75.4%
Tullow Oil52p+11%-68%2.3n/a
Curry’s65p-54%-74%9.04.7%
Coats Group67p-10%-9%13.03.0%
Assura Group70p-10%+12%10.74.5%
ITV74p-38%-56%6.56.9%
Just Group77p-29%-48%-102.0%
UK Commercial Property78p-7%-15%n/a6.9%
Mitie Group79p+15%-42%10.62.4%
Centrica81p+62%-59%6.84.3%
IP Group82p-37%-41%-5.41.4%
Rolls-Royce Holdings85p-24%-73%76n/a
Centamin95p-4%-40%9.44.6%
Sirius Real Estate95p-19%+65%7.94.8%
Tritax Eurobox95p-21%-10%4.44.5%
(Source: London Stock Exchange, Yahoo!, MarketScreener)

Low valuations

These big five-year falls reinforce one thing about penny shares. They rarely start out on such low price levels. No, typically something has to go wrong to plunge them to such depths.

I see many here on low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, with attractive dividend yields. Yields are boosted by falling share prices, of course.

While these two measures can give us some clues, we need to investigate their backgrounds. Often, a company’s outlook is fading. And investors might fear there’s going to be an earnings fall and a dividend cut. But often, forecasts won’t reflect those fears, only updating once the fears are confirmed by some hard results.

Standouts

But even treating these with caution, there are a few standouts for me.

One is Lloyds Banking Group. The economic outlook is tough, but the banking sector looks strong. Banks are among the few to benefit when interest rates rise, as it helps them boost their lending margins.

Rolls-Royce is another popular stock. That high P/E doesn’t mean anything, though, as the company is swinging from a loss last year. It does at least suggest a profit, even if a small one.

There’s a number of other companies there for which I have long-term respect. And I’d definitely dig into them to get their current backgrounds and outlooks. ITV is a striking possibility. But I also want to look closer at Centrica and Mitie.

On the whole, though, I reckon it’s well worth investigating penny shares right now. I see some promising candidates here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Coats Group, ITV, and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

GSK shares plummet 15% in a week! What’s going on here?

| Dr. James Fox

GSK shares had a bad time last week. They're down 15% as investors' sentiment soured ahead of litigation proceedings in…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Stock market recovery: have all the bubbles now burst?

| Kevin Godbold

Asset bubbles keep on coming, and here's what I'm doing to navigate through them and invest for the stock market…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £290 a month in UK shares for a passive income that beats the State Pension

| Harshil Patel

UK shares can offer a lucrative path for passive income. Our writer considers a plan to double his State Pension.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 of the best shares to buy now with £2,000

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon the best shares to buy now have strong growth in earnings and recent good news flow, such as…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming for £500 a month in income from dividend stocks 

| Kevin Godbold

Here's my three-step plan for achieving a growing income from dividend stocks and three companies I'd use to help execute…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

UK shares are cheap! So why is Warren Buffett ignoring them and should you too?

| Ben McPoland

Many British shares are trading cheaply and pay dividends. This is normally the hunting ground for Warren Buffett, yet he's…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’ve increased my passive income by 600%

| Stephen Wright

Finding the right opportunities can bring spectacular results. Here’s how our author has managed to increase his monthly passive income…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Could lithium shares make my Stocks and Shares ISA a goldmine?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is considering buying lithium shares for his Stocks and Shares ISA. Here, he outlines the decision process he…

Read more »