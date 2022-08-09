Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1k in Lloyds shares 5 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

If I’d invested £1k in Lloyds shares 5 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

Lloyds shares haven’t been universally popular in recent years, amid external pressures. But I’m backing the British bank to succeed.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares have bounced up and down this year, but are among the most traded on the FTSE 100. It’s one of Britain’s big three banks, however investors have been deterred in recent months amid concerns about recession in the UK.

Despite this, I’m backing Lloyds to perform in the near term and further into the future. In fact, at 45p, I’m adding more Lloyds shares to my portfolio. Here’s why!

Recent performance

In recent years, the Lloyds share price has been pulled downwards by a host of negative pressure, including uncertainty over Brexit and, of course, Covid-19 and the induced downturn in the economy.

So if I had bought £1,000 of Lloyds shares five years ago, I’d have £680, plus dividends, today. I would have received around £150 over that half-decade in dividends. The figure is perhaps smaller than expected, but Covid-19 disrupted the bank’s payments.

So, clearly, that’s not a great return. In fact, I’d have lost money. But, going forward, I’m bullish on Lloyds.

Near-term outlook

Lloyds is heavily weighted towards the property market and specifically in the UK. UK mortgages represented 61% of Lloyds’ total gross lending at 2021 year-end. And two-thirds of the bank’s income comes from the UK. 

But as interest rates rise to levels not seen in a decade, Lloyds and its peers are making more on the money they lend. In fact, these banks are even earning more interest on the money they leave with the Bank of England.

Before last week’s 50 basis points rise, average monthly repayments on mortgages in the UK had already risen by around £70. It’s fair to say these incremental movements in interest rates can make a phenomenal difference to the bank’s margins.

Longer-term prospects

Lloyds is a fairly low-risk investment. It’s constrained by regulation and under the tenure of Antonio Horta-Osorio, the bank lowered its exposure to risk.

While I appreciate housing prices can go down, they fluctuate less than prices of stocks and shares, especially in the long run. Housing is a relatively stable part of the economy and there’s no signs of it slowing down in the long run. After all, in the UK at least, successive governments have failed to address acute housing shortages.

But I also like Lloyds’ move into the rental market. The lender is buying some 50,000 homes over the next decade. I think this is a sound investment, and one that could deliver some impressive margins.

Headwinds

Naturally, an economic downturn won’t be good for banks. Demand for houses will likely dip amid the cocktail of falling economic growth and higher interest rates. And there will be more bad debt.

However, I’d contend that the bank is prepared for an economic downturn amid the checks and balances put in place to prevent these institutions from failing. It doesn’t worry me too much. Plus, in the near term, I’m more excited about the impact of higher rates on margins.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox owns shares in Lloyds Bank. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

8 reasons why the FTSE 100 could hit 7,672 points by December

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains multiple points he thinks might help to support the FTSE 100 in hitting fresh year-to-date highs.

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How to make passive income from UK shares

| Roland Head

Buying dividend shares is one of the best ways to generate passive income, says Roland Head. He explains how he's…

Read more »

Saucepan on a gas hob
Investing Articles

If I’d invested in Centrica shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Paul Summers

Centrica shares have performed brilliantly in recent times. Is there still time for this Fool to buy or should he…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is another stock market crash on the way?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The US stock market has already crashed in 2022, losing 25% of its value at its June low. However, UK…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

A 6.2% FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d buy to boost my income

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 dividend stock offers a yield well above the index average. Here's why I'd buy it to supercharge…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares that look ready for liftoff 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

With the UK market showing strong signs of recovery, I am considering these two overlooked FTSE 100 shares for my…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 top UK shares for August 2022 and beyond

| Kevin Godbold

I've been buying top UK shares since late June such as these three companies that look attractive right now.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 live: the Footsie closes on 7,500

| Dr. James Fox

The Footsie, like many other global markets, has been pretty volatile in recent months, but today it almost closed above…

Read more »