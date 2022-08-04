Hidden gems: these 2 FTSE 100 shares look ready to take off

I think I have found two FTSE 100 shares that hold explosive potential at current levels. And they are currently overlooked by investors.

The FTSE 100 index hosts some of the top companies in the world. While the index receives a lot of investor interest, it is not equally distributed across every company. Darlings like Rolls-Royce and Lloyds see high daily trading volumes, while other top companies are overlooked, especially during a bear run.

I have identified two such FTSE 100 shares that are currently in the bottom half of the index when ranked by the 30-day average trading volume. And I think these companies look like they are ready to explode when the next bull run hits.

Overlooked superstars

Spirax Sarco (LSE:SPX) and Croda International (LSE:CRDA) were big pandemic winners. Between March 2020 and December 2021, these two shares gained over 110%. In fact, Croda International was a top FTSE 100 performer across 2021, jumping 57% in a year.

But since this bull run, both shares have fallen significantly. Croda bottomed out at 4,490p in June 2022 after hitting all-time highs in December 2021. Spirax-Sarco too fell over 46% during the same period, bottoming out at 9,130p.

This caused investor interest to dampen. Thirty-day trading volume for Spirax-Sarco and Croda is currently at 168,000 and 434,000, respectively. For comparison, Lloyds shares recorded 205.33m trades during the same period.

But I think the tides are changing. Since the June low, both companies have rebounded by over 22%, showing me that if the market is healthy, these shares could grow very fast.

Finances

Croda International is a speciality chemical company operating in Britain for over a century. It focuses on chemicals used in beauty and personal care products. The firm also has a huge agriculture wing that focuses on chemicals required for crop growth.

The recently released first-half (H1) 2022 results showed that sales jumped by 21% compared to H1 2021. Similarly, profit before tax went up 26% to £636.5m including proceeds from recent sales.

The company recently redoubled its growth efforts in the fragrance industry, which is witnessing strong growth in emerging markets. It has a projected valuation of $58.8bn by 2022 which would bring compounded annual growth to 5.6%.

The second company on my list, Spirax-Sarco, is an engineering firm with a focus on steam management systems. This share gained a lot during the recent green energy push across Europe. And this has gathered more steam this year, making the market ripe for Spirax-Sarco, which creates efficient energy systems for industries.

In 2021, the company recorded a revenue of £1.3bn, up 17% from 2020. Total profits were £340.3m with an impressive margin of 25.3%. A strong positive is that insiders purchased Spirax shares worth over £462,000 last year and sold nothing.

While these are strong signs for both companies, I think there are some concerns to address. Both boards have noted fluctuating commodity prices as a major cause of concern for the coming months. Also, Croda has been spending a significant amount on R&D, which could backfire if there is a market crash.

And it is unlikely that these companies will recreate the runs they had in 2020. But given the strong fundamentals and large market share, I think I would make an investment in both companies in 2022 provided the rebound continues.