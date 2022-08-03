Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why Pinterest stock popped 10%!

Here’s why Pinterest stock popped 10%!

Pinterest announced its Q2 results after the US market closed on Monday. The next day, its stock popped by more than 10%. Here’s why.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer

Image source: Getty Images

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) released its Q2 results on Monday evening. Although most of its numbers came in below estimates, the stock rallied by more than 10%, which is a head-scratcher. So, here are the possible reasons why Pinterest stock popped.

Pinning the bottom

While Pinterest reported rather lacklustre numbers, I think there were several key figures that served as catalysts for the stock’s rally. I imagine this to primarily be its revenue, monthly active users (MAUs), and average revenue per user (ARPU).

MetricsQ2 2022Q2 2021Change (Y/Y)
Revenue$666m$613m9%
Non-GAAP Earnings per Share (EPS)$0.11$0.25-56%
Adjusted EBITDA margin14%29%-15%
MAUs433m454m-5%
ARPU$1.54$1.3217%
Data source: Pinterest Q2 2022 Earnings Report

After disappointing revenue numbers from the likes of Alphabet, Meta, and Snapchat last month, investors were relieved to see Pinterest perform in line with the guidance it set out in the last quarter. Although there were misses on EPS and EBITDA, it was also a relief to see MAUs bottom, as predicted by CFO Todd Morganfield in last quarter’s earnings call.

Pinterest: Monthly Active Users
Data source: Pinterest Q2 2022 Earnings Report

More importantly, mobile MAUs grew by 8%, while desktop users declined by 30%. This is significant because mobile users constitute more than 80% of the revenue generated. Therefore, Pinterest is seeing growth in higher quality users. And with the launch of its new app, Shuffles, for collage-making and mood boards, I’m expecting growth in mobile users to continue.

Elliott says Pinterest is ready

Another key catalyst for the pop in Pinterest stock can be attributed to Elliott Management disclosing its stake in the company. The activist investor now holds a 12% stake and is the company’s largest investor. Elliott also gave the vote of confidence to Pinterest’s new CEO Bill Ready, which shored up investor sentiment.

The impact of the appointment is already taking effect. Under Ready, ARPU saw an increase of 17% despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. This is most likely due to Pinterest expanding its ad reach to more regions. In Q2, the firm launched ads in Japan, and finally launched Idea Ads in 34 markets. Moreover, it expanded its ad coverage in South America, which should boost rest-of-world ARPU in the future.

ARPUQ2 2022Q2 2021Change (Y/Y)
Global$1.54$1.3217%
US & Canada$5.82$4.8720%
Europe$0.86$0.7220%
Rest of World$0.10$0.0680%
Data source: Pinterest Q2 2022 Earnings Report

Boarding for take off

All that being said, is Pinterest stock worth a position in my portfolio? Well, its monumental drop from an all-time high of $89.90 and high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 60 isn’t very pleasing. Furthermore, inflation and supply chain disruptions are already impacting several of its advertisers, specifically in the consumer packaged goods market.

However, there’s so much more potential behind Pinterest. Its evolution to becoming a hybrid e-commerce and social media platform is starting to take shape. This is evident with the growth in its product catalogue, which now hosts over a billion items. In addition to that, shopping ad revenue grew twice as fast as overall revenue in Q2. And with 90% of search queries still unadvertised, there could be plenty of unexplored revenue waiting in the pipeline.

It’s also worth noting that its balance sheet is as perfect as it comes. With $3.25bn worth of cash and equivalents, and zero debt, I believe Pinterest has got a long runway to expand its business and earnings potential.

The board also mentioned its intention to continue investing this year, and expects to return to meaningful margin expansion in 2023, as Pinterest reaps the rewards of those investments. Having taken everything into consideration, I’ll definitely be buying more Pinterest stock for my portfolio.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong owns shares of Pinterest and Alphabet (Class A Shares). Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors

More on Investing Articles

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price hit £1 or 50p first?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price is in pennies. Is that a bargain for Christopher Ruane, or could the aerospace stock keep…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Are Games Workshop shares a classic Buffett-style investment?

| Christopher Ruane

Applying investing principles used by the Sage of Omaha, our writer runs the slide rule over Games Workshop shares as…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Barclays shares dive 25% since January. Time to buy more?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Barclays shares have lost around a quarter of their value since their January highs. But after falling so far, are…

Read more »

Blue question mark background and dark space
Investing Articles

Does the lower BT share price mean it’s time to buy?

| Kevin Godbold

The BT share price has been frustrating, but value could be building for the long term as the company rolls…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Will the Scottish Mortgage share price keep on soaring?

| Royston Wild

The Scottish Mortgage share price has continued to claw back ground amid improving risk appetite. Can it continue? And should…

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Can I find recession-proof shares this August?

| Christopher Ruane

Is hunting for recession-proof shares doomed to fail? Our writer sees risk in all shares, but thinks the concept could…

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Investing Articles

The Deliveroo share price has crashed to pennies. So what?

| Christopher Ruane

The Deliveroo share price has lost 70% of its value in just one year. But our writer still has no…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Could this global media business be one of the best shares to buy now?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks closer at a digital media business that could be one of the best shares to buy for…

Read more »