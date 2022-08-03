Home » Investing Articles » Barclays shares dive 25% since January. Time to buy more?

Barclays shares dive 25% since January. Time to buy more?

Barclays shares have lost around a quarter of their value since their January highs. But after falling so far, are they worth buying for the long term?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper

Image source: Getty Images

As 2021 moved into its second half, I repeatedly warned that US stocks looked highly priced and were heading for steep falls in 2022. This duly happened: the S&P 500 index crashed by almost a quarter, plunging as much as 24.5% from its 3 January 2022 high. I also warned of raised levels of market volatility and sensitivity, lower liquidity, and wider spreads. And yet I’ve been aggressively buying cheap UK stocks recently. For example, Barclays (LSE: BARC) shares looked too cheap to me at the end of June, so my wife bought some for our family portfolio.

Barclays shares have a tough 2022

As a veteran value investor, I’m always on the lookout for ‘fallen angels’ — solid companies whose share prices have taken big knocks. In my 35 years of experience, many of these stocks — especially those in the FTSE 100 index — have often rebounded as businesses get turned around. And that’s what drew me to Barclays shares, which have fallen a long way since their 2022 highs of early January.

Here’s how the Barclays share price has performed over six different timescales:

Five days4.1%
One month4.5%
Six months-20.5%
2022 YTD-13.0%
One year-7.9%
Five years-22.8%

Although Barclays shares have rebounded a little over the past month, they are down more than a fifth over six months and almost 23% over five years. However, all figures exclude cash dividends, which would boost shareholders’ returns by a few percentage points a year. Even so, owning Barclays stock over the past half-decade has been a fairly thankless task.

This FTSE 100 stock looks undervalued to me

So what prompted us to add Barclays to our family portfolio? Frankly, based on these fundamentals, the Blue Eagle bank’s shares look too darn cheap to me:

Share price162.74p
52-week high219.6p
52-week low140.06p
Market value£26.5bn
Price-to-earnings ratio5.6
Earnings yield18.0%
Dividend yield3.8%
Dividend cover4.7

Not only is Barclays a leading UK retail bank, but it also has a presence in global investment banking (where profits are much more unpredictable). Perhaps this goes some way to explain why the bank’s price-to-earnings ratio is among the lowest in the FTSE 100?

For the record, I fully expect 2022/23 to be a much more difficult period for British banks than 2021 was. Indeed, red-hot inflation (driven by soaring energy prices), rising interest rates, and a global economic slowdown combined may take big bites out of lenders’ margins. But given how lowly rated Barclays stock is at present, I see much of this downside as already being baked into its share price.

In summary, we intend to hold our new Barclays shares for the long term, collecting cash dividends while waiting for the share price to return to former levels. And if the stock keeps on falling, then we may even buy more shares!

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Barclays shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Here’s why Pinterest stock popped 10%!

| John Choong

Pinterest announced its Q2 results after the US market closed on Monday. The next day, its stock popped by more…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price hit £1 or 50p first?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price is in pennies. Is that a bargain for Christopher Ruane or could the aerospace stock keep…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Are Games Workshop shares a classic Buffett-style investment?

| Christopher Ruane

Applying investing principles used by the Sage of Omaha, our writer runs the slide rule over Games Workshop shares as…

Read more »

Blue question mark background and dark space
Investing Articles

Does the lower BT share price mean it’s time to buy?

| Kevin Godbold

The BT share price has been frustrating, but value could be building for the long term as the company rolls…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Will the Scottish Mortgage share price keep on soaring?

| Royston Wild

The Scottish Mortgage share price has continued to claw back ground amid improving risk appetite. Can it continue? And should…

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Can I find recession-proof shares this August?

| Christopher Ruane

Is hunting for recession-proof shares doomed to fail? Our writer sees risk in all shares, but thinks the concept could…

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Investing Articles

The Deliveroo share price has crashed to pennies. So what?

| Christopher Ruane

The Deliveroo share price has lost 70% of its value in just one year. But our writer still has no…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Could this global media business be one of the best shares to buy now?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks closer at a digital media business that could be one of the best shares to buy for…

Read more »