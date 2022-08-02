Home » Investing Articles » 2 top value stocks to buy right now with 8%+ dividend yields

2 top value stocks to buy right now with 8%+ dividend yields

Our writer already owns this pair of high-yielding UK value stocks. Here he explains why he would happily buy more of both.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

Value stocks can be attractive to me as an investor as I like the opportunity to put my money into in what I think are strong businesses at decent prices.

Below are a couple of value shares I already own. I would consider buying more for my portfolio at their current prices. I do see risks, but with both shares yielding over 8%, I also think this could turn out to be a lucrative investment for me.

Abrdn

It has been a challenging time for asset managers over the past few months. Like many of its peers, the Abrdn (LSE: ABDN) share price has tumbled, falling 44% in a year.

That is a painful fall for existing shareholders. But it has pushed the dividend yield up to 9.1%.

So, has the Abrdn investment case got worse – and how safe is the dividend?

I do think things look worse for the firm than they did a year ago. Tightening consumer spending and lacklustre stock market returns have hurt several rivals. It is five months since Abrdn last updated the market on its business performance. It may also have been struggling to keep existing clients.

But I think the company’s share price already reflects the risk. Abrdn benefits from strong brand recognition. It is tackling the risk of customers jumping ship with what it calls a client-led growth strategy. Its growing focus on digital content may help it tap into a new generation of younger investors, which is a key challenge currently facing long-established asset managers.

The dividend was not covered by adjusted diluted earnings per share per share last year, although it was covered by adjusted capital generation. The dividend coverage concerns me if business performance deteriorates, as there is a risk the firm could again cut its payout like it did in 2020.

But if it can steer the business well – and I think it has a promising strategy to do so – Abrdn with its high yield could be a rewarding share to buy now for my portfolio. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12 looks like decent value to me.

Imperial Brands

With an even lower P/E ratio of under 9, I would include Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) among the ranks of FTSE 100 value stocks.

Investors are clearly concerned about the long-term demand outlook for the company. Not only does it rely heavily on selling cigarettes, it has actually reduced its portfolio diversification in recent years by selling its premium cigar business.

That move helped Imperial’s balance sheet though, which is positive. Meanwhile, the firm’s strategy of raising prices and trying to build market share could help it keep making big profits even as the cigarette market continues to decline over time. There is a still a lot of money potentially to be made in tobacco. Imperial’s operating profit in the first half fell compared to the same period last year — but it was still well over £1bn.

Yet the key reason I own Imperial in my portfolio is not for growth but for income. Those earnings can support generous dividends and the yield is currently 8.8%.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Abrdn and Imperial Brands. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’m copying Warren Buffett to try and turn £1k into £10k now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the points that he's imitating from Warren Buffett that he feels can help to increase…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Tesla shares are up over 25%. Here’s what I’m doing!

| Charlie Keough

After a poor start to the year, Tesla shares are making a comeback. So, is now the time for this…

Read more »

Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest for retirement income of £2,000 each month

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer digs into his plan to invest for retirement by applying a trio of well-established but powerful investing principles.

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

Down 25%, Greggs’ shares, not sausage rolls, are tempting me! But I have concerns

| Dr. James Fox

Greggs shares gained on Tuesday morning after a positive earnings report that highlighted soaring sales, despite a tough operating environment.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How much could I get in dividend payments by investing £5,000 in these 2 income stocks?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods calculates how much he could get paid merely by holding these two income stocks and whether it's in…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Does a flat Legal & General share price mean I shouldn’t own the stock?

| Christopher Ruane

The Legal & General share price stands almost exactly where it did a year ago. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Should I buy Fresnillo shares amid recession forecasts?

| Dr. James Fox

Fresnillo shares tanked on Tuesday after its earnings report. But maybe I should consider buying this precious metals miner as…

Read more »

Smiling mortgage couple
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in a new Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details the reasons why and how he'd use a Stocks and Shares ISA as an investment tool for…

Read more »