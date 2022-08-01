Home » Investing Articles » The IPF share price jumped by a third last week. Should I buy?

The IPF share price jumped by a third last week. Should I buy?

Strong dividend news boosted the IPF share price sharply last week. Our writer considers whether now is a good time to add the stock to his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars

Image source: Getty Images

There were a big few days for International Personal Finance (LSE: IPF) last week. The IPF share price rocketed by over 30%.

Despite that, the shares are still 31% cheaper than they were a year ago. The price-to-earnings ratio remains in single-digits. So, is this a buying opportunity for my portfolio?

Why the IPF share price soared

What was behind last week’s price action? The company released its half-year results – and investors clearly liked them.

The business performance was actually mixed, in my view. Customer numbers only increased by 2.3% compared to the same period last year. Reported profit before tax shrank by 21.9%.

But the interim dividend was increased by over a fifth to 2.7p per share. Last year, the full-year dividend came in at 8p per share. So if the final dividend grows in line with the interim one, the total dividend per share for 2022 could come in at around 9.8p. Given that the IPF share price is currently around £1, that means the prospective dividend yield here is almost in double-digits. That sort of income opportunity certainly sounds attractive to me as an investor.

IPF business challenges

Does that make the shares attractive to me, though?

The dividend increase looks good, but if business does not stay strong, the dividend could always be cut again, as it was in 2019. The company’s revenues have fallen sharply over the past couple of years. In 2019, for example, they stood at £889m, but by last year they were down to £549m. The business suffered badly during the pandemic.

So do the latest results show that it is bouncing back? Revenue in the first half soared by 43.5%. But impairments grew far faster, rising 265% to £31m. However, that reflects an unusually low figure in the first half last year after money that had been set aside for possible impairments in the pandemic was released. Excluding that, the impairment rate in the first half was 7.5% compared to 6.5% last time round.

For a personal finance company, a worsening economic outlook could mean higher impairments as defaults rise. That is a key risk for IPF in the current environment. However, although impairments in the half rose, the increase was not so big as to shake the investment case, in my view.

My move

The dividend yield here is certainly tasty and I think the sharp increase at the interim stage is a strong sign of management confidence in the business. The Chief Financial Officer has also been spending his own money on shares on multiple occasions over the past several months.

But it feels like a risky time to be running a personal finance business in markets like Poland and Mexico, as IPF does. If the global economy gets worse, defaults could rise. I think that could really hurt profitability at the company. Even after rallying last week, the yield on the current IPF share price still looks attractive to me. But given my concerns about the potential impact of economic slowdowns on future profits, I will not be investing.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Could 2022 be the turnaround year for easyJet shares?

| Christopher Ruane

The easyJet share price has fallen heavily in recent years. Our writer explains why he thinks it might start to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Why did the International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) share price climb 10% in July?

| Alan Oscroft

Is the International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) share price finally set for a long-term recovery on the back of a second-quarter…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Down 20%, are Rio Tinto shares a no-brainer buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Rio Tinto shares are down over the last year as profits have sunk. But maybe now is a good time…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Could these top penny stocks be the new Amazon.com?

| Royston Wild

Buying small-cap stocks like Amazon once was can help supercharge an investor's wealth. Could these penny stocks also prove to…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 of the best UK growth shares to buy now

| Kevin Godbold

Growth shares are an important part of my diversified portfolio. This month I bought these three to hold for the…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

Should I buy Haleon shares or GSK after the demerger?

| Charlie Carman

GSK has spun off its consumer health arm, making Haleon shares' debut Europe's biggest listing for a over a decade.…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett: 3 key investing rules the world’s top investor follows

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett uses a trio of well-established principles when buying shares. Our writer explains why he thinks they can help…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy BP shares ahead of the earnings update?

| Dr. James Fox

BP shares have done well this year. But they haven't performed as well as peers after withdrawing from the Russian…

Read more »