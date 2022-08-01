Home » Investing Articles » After diving 10% last week, are BT shares a steal?

After diving 10% last week, are BT shares a steal?

BT shares have dropped roughly 10% over one week and 20% in a fortnight. But after reporting improved quarterly results, is this popular stock now a snip?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Before war erupted in Ukraine on 24 February, things were looking up for long-suffering shareholders in BT Group (LSE: BT-A) shares. On 16 February, BT shares closed at 200.9p, but they haven’t broken the £2 mark since. On Friday, the BT share price closed at 161.8p, roughly a fifth below its 2022 high. So what’s gone wrong for the former telecoms monopoly?

BT shares love to slide

Hundreds of thousands of Britons own BT shares, which are among the most heavily traded on the London Stock Exchange. But the BT share price has lost 5.9% over the past 12 months — and has shown particular weakness over the last two weeks.

Sure, the shares are well ahead of the 94.68p they crashed to on 3 August 2020, as Covid-19 wreaked havoc on financial markets. But they’re also light-years away from the £5 hit in late November 2015. Over five years, this FTSE 100 stock has lost roughly half of its value.

Over the years, I’ve come to regard it as one of the toughest large-cap UK shares to own. The stock seems to rise, only to fall right back down again. In my view, being a BT shareholder must be a painful and disappointing ride.

Could the shares be cheap?

Now isn’t a good time for BT’s bosses. Roughly half of its workers — 40,000 staff — have joined a two-day strike over pay in the first industrial action at the group for 35 years. But BT’s revenues rose to £5.1bn in its latest quarter (the first rise in six years), while adjusted earnings rose by 2% year on year.

So could BT finally be turning the tanker around? When I look at these fundamentals, the shares don’t look at all pricey to me:

Share price (at Friday’s close)161.8p
52-week high201.4p
52-week low134.85p
Market value£16.1bn
Price/earnings ratio12.8
Earnings yield7.8%
Dividend yield4.8%
Dividend cover1.6

The cash yield of almost 5% a year is easily covered by an earnings yield of nearly 8%. This leaves plenty of room for future dividend uplifts. But there are lots of risks to weigh up for this Footsie stock.

For instance, BT’s key role in providing broadband to the whole of Britain has made it a political football at times. Also, French-Israeli billionaire businessman Patrick Drahi has spend roughly £3.2bn building up an 18% stake in the group. But there’s little to no chance he can turn this into a fully fledged takeover bid any time soon.

Would I buy BT right now?

In addition, the group has a big pension deficit and carries a mountain of debt on its balance sheet. Meanwhile, it has committed billions of pounds in capital expenditure to roll out high-speed broadband across the UK. And while the company is cutting costs, aggressive pay demands might harm future cash flows.

For me, BT shares are a binary bet. If all goes well, they could well be worth north of £2 each. But the group has a history of falling over its own feet. And soaring consumer prices and rising interest rates are brutally squeezing disposable incomes. So while I wouldn’t buy shares in BT today, I might well do if they continue falling!

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Will the GSK share price soar above £20?

| Royston Wild

City brokers believe the GSK share price could be about to surge to multi-year highs. Could it? And should I…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

HSBC shares soar as profit falls! What’s going on here?

| Dr. James Fox

HSBC shares rose on Monday as the bank announced a 15% fall in pre-tax profits but lifted its key profitability…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

I didn’t buy Woodbois shares at 8p. So should I now buy them at 5p?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has watched the price of Woodbois shares slide from 8p to 5p in recent months. Here is why…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

I put £20k into a Stocks and Shares ISA to target passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

British over-18s can invest up to £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA for 2022-23. Here's how my wife and…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Hochschild Mining shares are down nearly 50%. But is there a silver lining?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods assesses whether the recent fall in Hochschild Mining shares now presents an attractive buying opportunity for him.

Read more »

View of Canary Wharf
Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 fallers so far this year: should I buy them before a recovery?

| Roland Head

These FTSE 100 shares are hated by the market right now. But our writer reckons there could be some hidden…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

Why I think Lloyds Bank shares could be too cheap to ignore

| Roland Head

Lloyds shares (LON: LLOY) rose after last week's half-year results. Roland Head explains why he thinks further gains are likely.

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

3 cheap income shares to buy in August

| Alan Oscroft

First-half results season is upon us, and we have news from a number of income shares coming our way in…

Read more »